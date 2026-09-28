SKETCH PLAYLIST NIGHT LIVE to Mark Two-Year Anniversary at iO Theatre

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Sketch Playlist is celebrating their two-year sketchiversary with a one-night-only show, Sketch Playlist Night Live, on October 3 at 10:00pm in Donny's Skybox. The show will feature 30+ current and alumni performers showcasing material written over the past year including some bonus content and special guest performances throughout the night.

In Sketch Playlist's two-year history, 150+ writers and performers have been cast on 11 brand-new sketch teams performing at 75+ Sketch Playlist shows after making the transition and increasing frequency from monthly to bi-weekly to weekly shows.

Tickets ($27.25) are available at https://www.secondcity.com/shows/chicago/sketch-playlist-night-live-chi - and all profits from ticket sales will go towards the overhead expenses to keep Sketch Playlist running for a third year.

Nominated "Best Comedy Show" by the Chicago Reader (2025), Sketch Playlist is a weekly sketch comedy show at the legendary iO Theater created by Elizabeth Fulton, a Chicago-based comedian, writer, and producer. This innovative comedy showcase allows writers, performers and directors to hone their skills, network and test material in front of a live audience.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 06 Hrs 35 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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