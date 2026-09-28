SKETCH PLAYLIST NIGHT LIVE to Mark Two-Year Anniversary at iO Theatre
The weekly sketch comedy show created by Elizabeth Fulton will present 30+ performers showcasing material at iO Theater.
Sketch Playlist is celebrating their two-year sketchiversary with a one-night-only show, Sketch Playlist Night Live, on October 3 at 10:00pm in Donny's Skybox. The show will feature 30+ current and alumni performers showcasing material written over the past year including some bonus content and special guest performances throughout the night.
In Sketch Playlist's two-year history, 150+ writers and performers have been cast on 11 brand-new sketch teams performing at 75+ Sketch Playlist shows after making the transition and increasing frequency from monthly to bi-weekly to weekly shows.
Tickets ($27.25) are available at https://www.secondcity.com/shows/chicago/sketch-playlist-night-live-chi - and all profits from ticket sales will go towards the overhead expenses to keep Sketch Playlist running for a third year.
Nominated "Best Comedy Show" by the Chicago Reader (2025), Sketch Playlist is a weekly sketch comedy show at the legendary iO Theater created by Elizabeth Fulton, a Chicago-based comedian, writer, and producer. This innovative comedy showcase allows writers, performers and directors to hone their skills, network and test material in front of a live audience.
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