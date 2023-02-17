Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHORT STORY THEATRE Is Back In Action On March 16 At The Art Center Highland Park

Seven storytellers spin their tales of luck and misfortune.

Feb. 17, 2023  

SHORT STORY THEATRE Is Back In Action On March 16 At The Art Center Highland Park

Cue the laughter and tears. After a three-year hiatus, Short Story Theatre is back in action with an evening of warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park. Tickets are $10 cash at the door. The Art Center Highland Park is providing a cash bar.
Seven storytellers spin their tales of luck and misfortune.
Jennifer Dotson, the founder and program coordinator for Highland Park Poetry, takes us back to 1984 and her globetrotting adventures on a quest for Irish music. Will she be lucky enough to find it? Her story: "The Search for Irish Music."
Actor, performance poet, storyteller and comedian Scott Woldman of Wilmette, tells his tale of a young man searching for love and luck on the most dangerous ski slopes in the world in his personal story: "Mt. Luckmore and the Jewels of Doom."
Christine Wolf, an Evanston resident, was The Moth StorySlam Champion in June of 2022. She shares a true story about happiness lost and found.
Fate? Luck? Or Serendipity? Beverly Friend of Lincolnwood, PHD Emeritus Professor of English and Journalism at Oakton Community College and a free-lance writer and lecturer, presents her story "Of Time and Tides."
Robert Meyers of Deerfield, a retired ENT doc, who also served in the Air Force, can't stop writing his personal observations about the human condition. He tells a boy's lucky tale in "Top Gun Macho."
When you're meeting someone new, will it be lucky beyond expectations or unlucky? Skokie residents, Myrna and John Petlicki, married 48 years, take the stage together, so we get both sides of their "Chance Encounters" story. John has been performing as a stand-up comic in Chicago and suburbs, and Myrna is an arts writer for the Chicago Tribune's Pioneer Press.
Contact donna@shortstorytheatre.com to reserve a seat.


For Your (Re)Consideration Series To Present THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT By Edith Wharton Photo
For Your (Re)Consideration Series To Present THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT By Edith Wharton
As part of its ongoing For Your (Re)Consideration series, Ghostlight Ensemble will present the recently rediscovered play, The Shadow of A Doubt, by novelist Edith Wharton. This is a co-production with the Richard H. Driehaus Museum.
Joffrey Ballet to Presents Chicago Premiere of John Neumeiers THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Joffrey Ballet to Presents Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Joffrey Ballet will close its 67th season with the long-awaited Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's hauntingly beautiful interpretation of The Little Mermaid.
Five New Plays Selected To Be Part Of This Summers Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Youn Photo
Five New Plays Selected To Be Part Of This Summer's Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Young Audiences
An ant who wishes to explore the world beyond her family's territory, a grandmother and granddaughter superhero duo and a helpful house spirit are among the cast of characters found in the fourth installment of Ghostlight Ensemble's Make/Believe short play festival for young audiences this year.
Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers Photo
Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers
Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Crystal Lake Strikers for “An Evening of Percussion” at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023. Returning for the twelfth year, this community fundraiser helps the Strikers grow their educational and performing programs!  

More Hot Stories For You


Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13
February 17, 2023

In May 1898, woodworkers at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, entered into a strike. Famed attorney Clarence Darrow later successfully argued in favor of union members accused of conspiracy. On the anniversary of Darrow's death – March 13 - and the 125th anniversary of the case, the Woodworkers' Conspiracy Case will be discussed, along with current union issues.
SHORT STORY THEATRE Is Back In Action On March 16 At The Art Center Highland ParkSHORT STORY THEATRE Is Back In Action On March 16 At The Art Center Highland Park
February 17, 2023

Cue the laughter and tears. After a three-year hiatus, Short Story Theatre is back in action with an evening of warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, March 16 at The Art Center Highland Park.
For Your (Re)Consideration Series To Present THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT By Edith WhartonFor Your (Re)Consideration Series To Present THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT By Edith Wharton
February 17, 2023

As part of its ongoing For Your (Re)Consideration series, Ghostlight Ensemble will present the recently rediscovered play, The Shadow of A Doubt, by novelist Edith Wharton. This is a co-production with the Richard H. Driehaus Museum.
Five New Plays Selected To Be Part Of This Summer's Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Young Audiences Five New Plays Selected To Be Part Of This Summer's Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Young Audiences
February 17, 2023

An ant who wishes to explore the world beyond her family's territory, a grandmother and granddaughter superhero duo and a helpful house spirit are among the cast of characters found in the fourth installment of Ghostlight Ensemble's Make/Believe short play festival for young audiences this year.
Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake StrikersRaue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers
February 17, 2023

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Crystal Lake Strikers for “An Evening of Percussion” at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023. Returning for the twelfth year, this community fundraiser helps the Strikers grow their educational and performing programs!  
share