SHORT STORY THEATRE Is Back In Action On March 16 At The Art Center Highland Park

Cue the laughter and tears. After a three-year hiatus, Short Story Theatre is back in action with an evening of warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park. Tickets are $10 cash at the door. The Art Center Highland Park is providing a cash bar.

Seven storytellers spin their tales of luck and misfortune.

Jennifer Dotson, the founder and program coordinator for Highland Park Poetry, takes us back to 1984 and her globetrotting adventures on a quest for Irish music. Will she be lucky enough to find it? Her story: "The Search for Irish Music."

Actor, performance poet, storyteller and comedian Scott Woldman of Wilmette, tells his tale of a young man searching for love and luck on the most dangerous ski slopes in the world in his personal story: "Mt. Luckmore and the Jewels of Doom."

Christine Wolf, an Evanston resident, was The Moth StorySlam Champion in June of 2022. She shares a true story about happiness lost and found.

Fate? Luck? Or Serendipity? Beverly Friend of Lincolnwood, PHD Emeritus Professor of English and Journalism at Oakton Community College and a free-lance writer and lecturer, presents her story "Of Time and Tides."

Robert Meyers of Deerfield, a retired ENT doc, who also served in the Air Force, can't stop writing his personal observations about the human condition. He tells a boy's lucky tale in "Top Gun Macho."

When you're meeting someone new, will it be lucky beyond expectations or unlucky? Skokie residents, Myrna and John Petlicki, married 48 years, take the stage together, so we get both sides of their "Chance Encounters" story. John has been performing as a stand-up comic in Chicago and suburbs, and Myrna is an arts writer for the Chicago Tribune's Pioneer Press.