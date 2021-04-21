SHE WRITES THE SONGS to be Presented as Part of American Blues Theater's 'The Garage' Series

American Blues Theater has announced She Writes the Songs, as part of its ongoing music series, "The Garage." The online event on Friday, April 23 at 7pm Central will feature an evening of music with Artistic Affiliate Liz Chidester.

Artistic Affiliate Liz Chidester (Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story) highlights her favorite and most influential female singer / songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, Alanis Morissette, and more!

Tickets to the benefit performance are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $25 and may be purchased at AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3103. Space is limited.

The Garage music series features the musical talent of American Blues Ensemble Members and Artistic Affiliates and will run monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following every concert, stay in the virtual space to meet the artists.

About the Artists

Liz Chidester (music director / performer) is a proud Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater where she was last seen in the award-winning production Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story. She's a Chicago Americana singer/songwriter originally from the mountains of Virginia. Moving to Chicago in the winter of 2013 by train with 4 bags and 2 guitars, Liz immersed herself into the Chicago music scene, releasing her debut record "People Pumping Pedals" in 2014 under CAU Dog Records. In 2015, she released the EP "Otter Hill", an intimate recording of 5 songs about her family and home life in Virginia. She was awarded as NPR's New Song Songwriting Competition 2014 Mid-west Finalist, Chicago Music Awards Best Female Vocalist 2015, and a New-Song Songwriter Competition Finalist in 2016.

Her music inspired the talent of close friends and family to create the indie folk rock group LIZ AND THE LOVELIES. The Lovelies included Mike Fletcher (bass), Zach Finch (drums), Alex Chidester (vocals, mandolin), and Kevin Schwarzwald (violin), Lewis Rawlinson (vocals, cello), and Lauren Vogel (violin, vocals) They released their first EP 'Progress into Simplicity' in 2017. It was nominated for Best Roots EP in the 2018 Independent Music Awards in NYC, and they competed as one of the final four bands in Brooklyn's 9th Annual Silver Sound Showdown in 2018. Their single "My Way/Your Way" was a finalist in the Folk/Americana category in the Great American Song Competition 2018.

During the pandemic, Liz and the Lovelies lovingly disbanded, and Liz formed a new project Liz Luthier from the ashes with cellist Lewis Rawlinson. She released the single "The Great American Chestnut Tree" in fall 2020 after it was featured on NPR's All Songs Considered. Liz Luthier's anticipated EP otherside of the darkest timeline will be released Summer 2021.

Liz lives in Chicago, IL as a teaching artist at Old Town School of Folk Music. She is a critically acclaimed actor and singer.

Cara Parrish (stage manager) is an Ensemble member of American Blues Theater where she is also the Office Manager / Human Resources. Chicago credits: Gem of the Ocean, Electra, Hard Problem, Photograph 51, Five Guys Named Moe, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, & Lady From the Sea (Court Theatre); WITCH, Port Authority, Yellow Moon, The Letters, The Caretaker, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, & The Blond, The Brunette, and the Vengeful Redhead (Writers Theatre); Too Heavy for Your Pocket & The Vibrator Play (TimeLine Theatre Company); James and the Giant Peach (Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook); Jabari Dreams of Freedom (Chicago Children's Theatre); Romeo and Juliet, Emma, (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Beauty's Daughter, & Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (American Blues Theater). Cara is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.