S. L. Feemster's CONFRONT(ED) Will Stream From Aura CuriAtlas This Month

S. L. Feemster's ConFront(ed) is a collaboration between multi-city physical theatre company Aura CuriAtlas and S. L. Feemster, an interdisciplinary, conceptual storyteller.

With S. L. Feemster's ConFront(ed), Aura CuriAtlas reimagines physical theatre storytelling in a digital theatre landscape.

Framed by a trip-hop soundscape from Feemster and producer E.J. "dxmingo" Markland, Aura CuriAtlas presents this devised digital-physical work crafted around the observations of nine bodies and their motions.

S. L. Feemster's ConFront(ed) invites you into the solitude of our waking conversations, absorbed and distilled; connecting to our bodies and our wor(l)ds. With performers across the continental U.S., S. L. Feemster's ConFront(ed) joins self-documented performances for a renewed look at our common force(s.)

