Rough House Theater Opens HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE

Exquisite Corpse stitches together six all-new puppet peep-shows created by artists Time Brickey and Sam Lewis, Felix Mayes, Mike Oleon, Claire Saxe, K.T. Shivak and more

Sep. 15, 2021  
This October, descend into the House of the Exquisite Corpse, a horror peep-show, puppet-theater anthology. Peer through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to discover surreal worlds that will terrify and amaze.

Conceived by Mike Oleon, the House of the Exquisite Corpse stitches together six all-new puppet peep-shows created by artists Time Brickey and Sam Lewis, Felix Mayes, Mike Oleon, Claire Saxe, K.T. Shivak and Corey Smith.

Each room a different bodily organ, this corpse of a house is tormented by otherworldly ills. The audience must brave its halls, stopping at each room to spy on the horrors within. Through puppetry, physical performance, soundscape, and illusion, each unique room in the House of the Exquisite Corpse will horrify and enrapture.

An evolution of Rough House's sold-out Harrow House (2018, 2019), this new immersive event beckons you to gaze into nightmares you won't soon forget. Audiences beware. Some of these nightmares gaze back.

Performances take place at the Chopin Theater, 1543 W Division St., October 7 - October 30, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Ticketed entries begin at 7 p.m. and take place every 15 minutes. Shows conclude by 10:30 p.m. Recommended for audiences aged 14 and over.

Tickets are $21-$26 and may be purchased at RoughHouseTheater.com.


