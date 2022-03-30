Rosa Escareño, Chicago Park District Interim General Superintendent and CEO, Joins Teatro Vista Board Of Directors

Teatro Vista, Chicago's only Equity-affiliated Latinx theater company, has announced that Rosa Escareño, Interim General Superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District, has joined its Board of Directors.

"The entire Teatro Vista ensemble is thrilled to welcome Rosa Escareño to our Board of Directors," said Adela Cepeda, Board President, Teatro Vista. "Rosa brings 15 years of executive level experience and 30 years of government and public service to our Board. We are energized by her vision and her dedication, and excited to have her guidance as Teatro Vista continues to embark on an exciting new future. She is a vital addition to our current Board members, who remain so dedicated to Teatro Vista's art and values."

"It is an honor to join the Teatro Vista Board of Directors, a visionary group of professionals committed to expanding the Latinx life experience through theater in Chicago," responded Escareño. "I believe firmly in freedom of expression and through Teatro Vista I look forward to the opportunity to elevate local artists and to strengthen the voice of our richly diverse community across artistic, educational and professional boundaries."

Escareño is a life-long public servant with more than 30 years of government experience. As the Interim General Superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District, Escareño manages nearly 2,500 employees and oversees a $500 million agency considered one of the largest park systems in the country, with over 8,800 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 12 museums, two world-class conservatories, 16 historic lagoons, over 75 nature areas and thousands of special events, sports and entertainment programs.

Prior to her appointment at the Chicago Park District, Escareño served as Commissioner of the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) where she served as a cabinet member under two Mayoral administrations bringing modernization and equity to Chicago's marketplace. During the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Escareño was on the forefront of Chicago's business recovery efforts including reopening Chicago businesses, administering $120 million in business financial relief and setting up protections and policies for businesses and essential workers to ensure a safe city reopening. During her years as Commissioner, she spearheaded important initiatives to grow Chicago's economic landscape supporting Chicago's business community while establishing protections for consumers and workers -- all while focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance economic growth in underserved communities.

Throughout her career she has championed initiatives to enhance the quality of life of Chicago residents and communities. Escareño holds a degree of Master of Science in Communications from Northwestern University and a degree of Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University Chicago. Born in Zacatecas Mexico, she is a lifelong Chicagoan proud to give back to the city she loves, Chicago.