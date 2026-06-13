Review: TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS at The Factory Theater

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The Factory Theater’s 31st Season continues with the world premiere of Two Out of Three Falls. Local playwright Bill Daniel brings his love of professional wrestling to the forefront while drawing inspiration from famous wrestlers, most notably Bruiser Brody and his horrific murder in 1988. Without a doubt, the production will be an enjoyable performance for theatre and wrestling fans.

Johanna Goodish (Brittany Ellis) feels trapped in the shadow of her successful father Amos “King Kong Bruiser” Goodish (Eric Frederickson), and is haunted by his unresolved murder. When her father’s ghost begins to appear during her wrestling matches, Johanna publicly challenges Eduardo “El Moreton (Sam Ramirez), the presumed killer. Accompanied by her friend Meg Bishop (SaniaFaith), Johanna travels to Connecticut for the challenge match. Along the way, she encounters both allies and adversaries, from trainer Olympus Montez (Jamaque Newberry) to businessman Jackie Cartwright Jr. (Ron Quade). Driven by a desire to prove herself as a wrestler and seek vengeance for her father, Johanna must ultimately decide how to confront the demons that continue to haunt her.

Daniel crafts a unique play blending fiction and history from the world of professional wrestling. While he wisely changes the names of the characters inspired by the real-life story of Bruiser Brody, he also takes creative liberties that allow the drama to resonate on its own terms. In her directorial debut at The Factory Theater, Ashley Yates successfully brings the play’s themes of legacy, pressure, and identity to the forefront.





The fight choreography by Kate Lass is impressive to see in action. With wrestling consultation from professional wrestler Axel Rico, the matches feel authentic, with every punch and slam carrying weight. Having recently seen scenic designer Manuel Ortiz’s work in Red Theater’s The Pilon, it is not surprising to see him succeed again. His set design creates a functional wrestling gym and office space that works well within The Factory’s intimate venue. Costume Designer Anna Rogers provides a strong variety of looks, ranging from practical workout attire to eye-catching wrestling gear for Johanna, King Kong Bruiser, and Glida Saxton (Holly Cerney).

The cast brings both emotion and energy to the production. As Johanna, Ellis portrays a young woman whose guarded nature masks a fierce determination to step out of her father’s shadow while honoring his legacy. She and SaniaFaith share genuine chemistry, suggesting a friendship that may have once been something more. Newberry is a scene-stealer as Olympus Montez. Whether revisiting the trauma of witnessing King Kong Bruiser’s death or engaging in lighthearted training banter, he delivers both humor and emotional depth in equal measure. Cerney gives a hilariously over-the-top performance as Johanna’s former opponent, embracing the larger-than-life spirit wrestling fans will appreciate.

While Two Out of Three Falls is rooted in professional wrestling, its strongest moments come from its exploration of grief, legacy, and the pressure of living up to expectations. Combined with energetic performances, convincing fight choreography, and a compelling central story, the production succeeds in delivering a heartfelt tribute to wrestling culture while remaining accessible to audiences unfamiliar with the sport.

Two Out of Three Falls performs until July 18th at The Factory Theater. For more information about the theatre company, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Logan & Candice Conner at Oomphotograph

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