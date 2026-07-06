Single Tickets to Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2026/27 Season on Sale This Week

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Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. Central Time for Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2026/27 Season — seven operas spanning centuries and continents, four unique concerts, two Academy Award–winning films performed live, and the return of the Lyric summer musical with a new production of Guys & Dolls. Until now, Lyric’s much-anticipated new season was available only to subscribers; recent seasons have seen incredible demand for single tickets.

Single tickets are available Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. — online or by calling Lyric Audience Services at 312.827.5600; the Box Office at the Lyric Opera House is also open for in-person sales, Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m. Discounts are still available for subscription packages and groups of 10 or more. Act quickly to secure the best seats — many dates already have limited availability and are anticipated to sell out.

The opera season opens October 10 with Mozart’s Don Giovanni, running through November 1 and completing Lyric’s exploration of the Mozart/Da Ponte trilogy. Conducted by Music Director Enrique Mazzola and directed by Chicago theatrical legend Robert Falls, the production features Ryan Opera Center alumnus Christian Van Horn in the title role alongside Lawrence Brownlee and Mané Galoyan.

The Lyric premiere of Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels’s Pulitzer Prize–winning Omar, a breathtaking contemporary work rooted in the memoir of 19th-century Islamic scholar Omar ibn Said, plays October 23, 25, and 28, conducted by Kazem Abdullah and directed by Kaneza Schaal, who helmed the opera’s world premiere. The production features Issachah Savage in the title role alongside Lyric favorite and Hyde Park native Zoie Reams as Fatima.

Donizetti’s sparkling comic masterpiece Don Pasquale returns to Lyric for the first time in more than a decade November 12 through 27, in a vivid Glyndebourne production conducted by Maestro Mazzola and directed by Mariame Clément in her Lyric debut, starring Misha Kiria in his Lyric debut and Ying Fang.

November also brings two special events: Wagner: Myth & Music on November 20 and 22 — an electrifying concert showcasing Wagner's most stirring music, led by conductor Alexander Soddy in his Lyric debut and featuring guest soloist Christine Goerke — and Disney’s Encanto in Concert Live to Film on November 28 and 29, with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved songs and Germaine Franco’s score performed live by the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

January 2027 opens with Amadeus LIVE — the eight-time Academy Award–winning film accompanied live by the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus — on January 15 and 16, followed by Haydn’s awe-inspiring oratorio The Creation on January 22 and 23, conducted by Enrique Mazzola with soloists Erin Morley in her Lyric debut, Ryan Opera Center alumnus David Portillo, and Michael Sumuel.

February brings a long-awaited Lyric premiere: Massenet’s rarely performed Hérodiade: An Opera in Concert, February 23 through 28, conducted by Maestro Mazzola — a lush and haunting masterpiece of French grand opera starring Clémentine Margaine, Federica Lombardi, and Piero Pretti in his Lyric debut. Hérodiade’s sweeping drama and vocal demands require truly exceptional singers, which is precisely why it’s performed so infrequently.

Richard Strauss’s brilliantly self-referential Ariadne auf Naxos returns in John Cox’s whimsical production for six performances, March 11 through 26, conducted by Oksana Lyniv in her Lyric debut, directed by Bruno Ravella, and featuring the Lyric debut of Leah Hawkins, alongside Erin Morley and Lyric favorite Russell Thomas in an important role debut.

Verdi’s beloved romantic tragedy La traviata runs March 24 through April 25 in Lyric’s Arin Arbus production, with Yaritza Véliz, Liparit Avetisyan, and Amartuvshin Enkhbat, all in their Lyric debuts. Prepare to be moved by this masterwork of melody and melancholy conducted by Maestro Mazzola and directed by Tara Faircloth.

Carlisle Floyd’s classic American opera Susannah returns to Lyric for the first time since 2002, April 11 through 23, conducted by Daniela Candillari and directed by acclaimed soprano Patricia Racette, with Gabriella Reyes in the title role alongside the Lyric debuts of Ryan Speedo Green and Matthew Cairns.

The spring season continues with Sondra Radvanovsky & SeokJong Baek in Concert on April 30 and May 2 — a program of showstopping arias and duets conducted by Riccardo Frizza, and the first stage appearance of Ms. Radvanovsky in her new role as Lyric’s recently appointed Artistic Advisor.

Recently added to the season is Idina Menzel in Concert, a one-night only event featuring the iconic Broadway star with the Lyric Opera Orchestra, on Saturday, May 1.

After four years away, the Lyric summer musical returns with Guys & Dolls, Frank Loesser’s irresistible fable of gamblers and showgirls, June 4 through 20. The production reunites the celebrated creative trio behind Lyric’s beloved West Side Story: director Francesca Zambello, conductor James Lowe, and choreographer Joshua Bergasse. Lyric is the only venue in the Chicagoland area where audiences can experience a beloved musical with a full, live orchestra — and Lyric’s musicals are big: big chorus, big orchestra, spectacular sets, and top talent from across the country. Casting will be announced soon.

Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2026/27 Season Schedule

October 10–November 1, 2026: Don Giovanni

October 23–28, 2026: Omar

November 12–27, 2026: Don Pasquale

November 20 & 22, 2026: Wagner: Myth & Music

November 28 & 29, 2026: Disney's Encanto in Concert Live to Film

January 15 & 16, 2027: Amadeus LIVE

January 22 & 23, 2027: Haydn's The Creation

February 23–28, 2027: Hérodiade: An Opera in Concert

March 11–26, 2027: Ariadne auf Naxos

March 24–April 25, 2027: La traviata

April 11–23, 2027: Susannah

April 30 & May 2, 2027: Sondra Radvanovsky & SeokJong Baek in Concert

May 1, 2027: Idina Menzel in Concert

June 4–20, 2027: Guys & Dolls

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