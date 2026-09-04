Review: COME FROM AWAY at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

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Welcome to the Rock.

Next Friday, the Country will pause to remember, mourn and honor those victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001. The town of Gander, Newfoundland, is called the Rock. During the week that followed, it truly was a rock. The current production at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire is the emotional but uplifting true story Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

This is the story of the citizens of Gander helping 7000 strangers during that horrible week following the attacks. US air space was closed so 200 planes coming in from Europe were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. Under the direction of Jeff Award-winning Jessica Fisch, this story of strangers being welcomed under circumstances no one could have imagined, shows us the world as it used to be. The passengers came from all over the world: different languages, different faiths, different skin colors – even animals received loving care. Everyone was welcome. Beulah Cooper (Denise Devlin, Marriott debut) opened her home as did others. She became very close with passenger Hannah O’Rourke (Sharriese Hamilton). Beulah and Hannah have sons who are firefighters.

Side note: Hannah passed away in August of 2025 and Beulah passed in December of 2025. Hannah and Beulah remained friends and stayed in touch and saw many productions of this show together. Each member of this ensemble of 12 portray different characters. Beverly the pilot (Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Marriott debut) was the first female commercial pilot for American Airlines. She tells her story of how she became interested in piloting and the struggles she endured.

Each character tells brief stories of their lives and how they did not know what happened in New York. No one was told so they had no idea of where they were going. As Gander is getting ready for the arrival of 7000 strangers, they plan accordingly from food, medical and baby needs, and where to house them.

The passengers stay in Gander the rest of the week. There are times when the stress overflows and words are spoken. They start bonding with each other and the residents. When the planes were able to leave, passengers and the residents see how difficult it is to say goodbye. During the week, Hannah has not yet heard from her firefighter son. Before the end, we find out what happened to everyone involved, the good and the sad. Hannah’s son perished in one of the towers.

A man and woman, Nick and Diane, who were passengers but did not know each other, became a couple (Jeff award-winners Matt Crowle and Heidi Kettenring). There is also the story of the animals which were on some of the planes and the woman who takes care of them, Bonnie (Jeff award-winner Sarah Bockel).

The set designed by Scott Penner is used as multiple areas of the story from the planes to homes to school buses. The lighting designed by Jesse Klug gives another dimension to this story. This is an emotional story. It also gives hope to see how people can come together in a time of crisis. I believe we can still do that. The world changed on September 11. It comes down to being kind and showing compassion. This show is a great reminder about that. Thank you, Marriott.

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