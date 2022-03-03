Replay Lincoln Park Invites Shrek Fans To 'Get Shreked' Beginning March 4

It's gonna be champagne wishes and caviar dreams from now on! Ogres, Fairy Tale creatures and humans alike are royally invited to Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., for the bar's newest pop-up experience: Get Shreked. This magical pop-up will open to the public this Friday, March 4 and run through April 3.

Get Shreked will offer fans the opportunity to enter the epic kingdom of Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Lord Farquaad, Puss in Boots and friends with meme-worthy homages to the Shrek franchise, along with Shrek themed trivia, an elegant list of Shrek-inspired cocktails fit for even the most finicky Farquaads you know, a St. Patrick's Day Party on March 12, a Donkey Meet and Greet and much more. This event and all of the games are free, with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required.

The Get Shreked pop-up, which was first introduced in March 2020 but cut woefully short due to the pandemic, will feature custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities with the characters and objects from the popular films, including Shrek's swamp, Fiona's tower, and the Onion Carriage, Mirror on the Wall. Replay Lincoln Park will also host A Swamptastic St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 12 which includes a reservation available beginning at Noon to 3 am with live DJ sets all afternoon and evening, along with two cocktails and a guaranteed express entry for $20. Fans will also have the opportunity to hang out with a real-life miniature donkey at their Donkey Meet and Greet, Saturday March 26 from 7 - 9pm.

Guests will also eat, drink, and play like an ogre with Replay Lincoln Park's extensive Shrek-themed specialty cocktail menu, featuring The Fairytale, What The Farquaad and Not My Gumdrops. Other delicious concoctions include Happily Never After, Get Out Of My Swamp, Puss In Booze and a variety of themed shots like Get Ogre It and Dragon's Kiss.

The Get Shreked pop-up is 21+ and is reservation free. Please note, this is not an official event sanctioned by DreamWorks. Advance tickets are available to purchase for $20 each which include two cocktails and a fast-pass entry. No masks or vaccinations required, but please ask to respect everyone who still chooses to wear masks, including staff.



Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information or to reserve tickets to select events, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660, or follow Replay on Facebook,Instagram, or Twitter.