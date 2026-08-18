Remy Bumppo to Host EXPLORING THE IN BETWEEN Panel at Theater Wit

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 30th Anniversary Season will continue with "Exploring The In Between: A Conversation About Mid-Sized Theatres in Chicago," Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in Theater One at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

This one-night-only event, moderated by Chicago theatre Historian and Author Mark Larson and Associate Director of the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum Matt Randle-Bent bring together Chicago theatre voices from four storied companies: Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, A Red Orchid Theatre, Teatro Vista Productions and About Face Theatre to discuss how midsized theatres have shaped our city's cultural ecosystem and what role might they play in what is to come. Tickets are on sale now for $35.

“Exploring The In Between: A Conversation About Mid-Sized Theatres in Chicago” is a night of discovery, conversation and envisioning. “Exploring the In Between” excavates the history, heart and value of midsized theatres in Chicago featuring Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's Artistic Director Marti Lyons, A Red Orchid Theatre Founding Artistic Director and Board Member of The Red Orchid Theatre Guy Van Swearingen, An Artistic Collective member of Teatro Vista Productions and a Core Ensemble Member of Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Charin Alvarez and About Face Theatre's Director of Education and Artistic Programing Dionne Addai.

Ticket sales benefit Remy Bumppo Theatre Company.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming