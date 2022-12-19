Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Announces Cast, Design and Production Team for ANNA IN THE TROPICS
The show will run from February 8 - March 19, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the casting, design and production teams for the second show in our 2022-2023 Season, ANNA IN THE TROPICS by Nilo Cruz and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker. The show will run from February 8 - March 19, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.
"We are thrilled to continue our season with Nilo Cruz's masterpiece, ANNA IN THE TROPICS," says Remy Bumppo Artistic Director, Marti Lyons. "Under Laura Alcalá Baker's lustrous direction, this Pulitzer Prize-winning work will take on new life. I am immensely excited by this creative team and cast, and can't wait to be back in the theatre in February."
In a Cuban American cigar factory just outside Ybor City in 1929, a charismatic lector reads Anna Karenina aloud to pass the hours. As Anna's passions are enunciated, the workers' hidden desires bubble to the surface, becoming a powderkeg that must eventually explode in the Florida heat. Nilo Cruz's passionate classic shines an unrelenting light on the search for identity in the American landscape.
Laura Alcalá Baker, director of ANNA IN THE TROPICS, speaks to her enthusiasm about this project: "I'm a tremendous fan of this script. It's the first Latine play I ever read. I found it in the public library amongst all the classics but none of them looked quite like this; here was a Latine playwright with a Latine American story in my hometown library. I was enchanted."
ANNA IN THE TROPICS will feature Charín Álvarez (Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Member) Eduardo Curley-Carillo, Dano Duran, Arash Fakhrabadi, Jalbelly Guzmán, Roberto Mantica, Jonathan Olivares, Krystal Ortiz, Tina Muñoz Pandya, and Alix Rhode.
Designs for this production will feature work by Melody Contreras (Dramaturg), Lauren Nichols (Scenic Design), Gregory A. Graham (Costume Design), Claire Sangster (Lighting Design), Peter Clare (Sound Design), Rowan Doe (Properties Design) and Sebastian Fabál (Music Director).
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of ANNA IN THE TROPICS will run from February 8 through March 19, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Single tickets and 2-Play Flex Subscriptions are on sale now at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.
Underwriting support for ANNA IN THE TROPICS and the 2022-2023 Season is generously provided by Brenda and James Grusecki.
Additional support of the 2022- 2023 Season is generously provided by Geoffrey A. Anderson, Lynne and George Simon, and Charlotte Toerber. Remy Bumppo's programs and operations are partially funded by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council, the MacArthur Foundation for Arts and Culture at Prince Charitable Trusts, and the Shubert Foundation.
