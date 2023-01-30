Red Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. Harris

Red Theater will present its second show of the 22/23 season: Mora V. Harris' INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent. This world premiere production runs February 17 through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Previews run Tuesday February 14 through Thursday February 16. The production features Karylin Veres as Jules (u/s Theresa Liebhart), Julia Rowley as Willa (u/s Kelsey McGrath), Ian Maryfield as Pete (u/s Harrison Lampert), and Sarah Wisterman as Panda (u/s Tess Galbiati). Tickets are available now at www.redtheater.org.

"Recently dumped filmmaker Jules, is holed up with her cat at her parents cabin in Central Pennsylvania, watching her career dreams dry up in the face of the pandemic and screening her infuriatingly competent sister's calls. When she flirtatiously encounters her Naturalist neighbor Pete, she begins a foray into the bizarre world of making films for feline viewing. Faced with uncertainty both personal and global, Jules must use instinct to decide who gives her art, and life, meaning, even when it's feeling more and more like the end of the world." - New Play Exchange

Comments Red Theater's co-Artistic Directors Wyatt Kent and Clare Brennan: "We're honored to have the opportunity to produce the world premiere of Indoor Cats. Mora has created four charming, empathetic characters and given them whip smart, hilarious dialogue to play with. We can't wait to welcome you to the McDougal's porch to watch this touching story unfold."

The production team includes Caroline Kidwell (Assistant Director), Jose Alexander (scenic design), Jamie Macpherson (fight & intimacy design), Haleigh Kent (costume design), Derryll Lyall (lighting design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Mary Townsend Cahoon (stage manager), Andy Cahoon (technical direction), Becca Holloway (casting director), and Clare Brennan (producer).

General admission tickets are $20. As part of Red's mission to make theater by putting people first, $5 access tickets are available for students, artists, or anyone on a tight budget. We also offer a $40 pay-it-forward tier for patrons seeking to participate in sustaining Red's accessibility efforts. Tickets are currently available at www.redtheater.org. Use code ACCESS at checkout for $5 tickets.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Mora V. Harris - Playwright - Mora (she/her) writes character-driven comedies under a blanket in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her alien comedy SPACE GIRL (Playscripts, Inc.) has had over twenty-five productions in schools, colleges, and community and professional theaters. Her work has received development and support through the Pittsburgh Public Theater, City Theatre Company, The Hangar Theatre, Alliance/Kendeda, the Sewanee Writers' Conference, Pittsburgh Opera, the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, the Sloan Foundation, and the Kennedy Center's Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Fellowship. She holds a B.A. in Creative Writing and Theater from Oberlin College and an M.F.A. in Dramatic Writing from Carnegie Mellon University. She teaches screenwriting at Point Park University and middle school playwriting at Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12. www.moravharris.com.

Wyatt Kent - Director / co-Artistic Director - Wyatt (he/him) was a member of the inaugural Red ensemble in Lincoln, Nebraska. Directing credits include immersive and devised work (The Wild Party, Out of Many, De/Ascending), Shakespeare adaptations (Romeo and Juliet et al., Macbeth, Julius Caesar) and new play development. With Red Theater he served as Dramaturg for Non-Player Character and producer for this season's production of Vinegar Tom and the 2020 workshop of Isle of Sugar. He previously worked as a teaching artist and Artistic Director for Compass Creative Dramatics.

Clare Brennan - Producer / co-Artistic Director - Clare (she/her) is thrilled to be producing Red's second show of the 22/23 season. Directing credits include Red's fall production of Vinegar Tom by Caryl Churchill, Anthony Neilson's Stitching (BlackLight Theatre; Dublin, Ireland), Home of Love (Wall to Wall Theatre Festival; Ann Arbor, MI), and Othello (The University of Michigan). Past Red projects include Assistant Director for Non-Player Character and Producer for You Are Happy and Isle of Sugar. Elsewhere in Chicago, she has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Shattered Globe, TImeLine Theatre, Links Hall, The Den, Prop Thtr, The Frontier, RhinoFest, Theatre Evolve, and NON:op.