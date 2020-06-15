Red Theater Announces Leadership Shift

After twelve years, Red Theater's founding Artistic Director Aaron Sawyer is moving to an advisory position with the company's Board of Directors. Aaron will be succeeded as Artistic Director by company member Wyatt Kent. Wyatt served as an original founding member in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2008, and received his MFA in Directing from Arizona State University in 2017. He will continue working with Associate Artistic Director Clare Brennan, who joined Red Theater in 2019.

"Red Theater has always been a wild ride. Our early days in 2008 were fueled by asking "dangerous" questions in our community and of the community. Those questions almost got me kicked out of grad school, but four collectives formed in cities across the country touting the same aesthetic principles. Together, we formed the November Writing Challenge to invite other playwrights to further explore those core questions. As time went on, the revelation in our mission statement to honor ALL audiences became profound, and we established the unified Chicago Accessibility Auditions for Actors who are d/Deaf and/or Disabled. I love this little theater that strove to be free for all with our Access Initiative; that advanced the norms for d/Deaf and/or disabled artists in R+J: The Vineyard; that explored cannibalism and the limits of consent to satisfying results in Taste; and put a wrestling ring center stage in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. I feel so grateful to all the people who took a risk and turned certain failures into satisfying successes. I wore my Artistic Director title with the ease/unease of a rickety rollercoaster's loose-fitting shoulder harness. I've enjoyed being strapped in over the last twelve years, and now I look forward to dramatic adventures in virtual reality, alternative reality, and the actual realities of life with a young family. "

-Aaron Sawyer, Founder, Red Theater Collectives

In addition to this transition, Executive Director Marisa Lerman will be stepping down after three years with Red Theater. She will stay with the company, succeeding Jonathan Irons as Red Theater's Board President. With this comes a search for a new Executive Director, as well as Production Manager. You can read more about both of these opportunities and apply at redtheater.org.

Red Theater's staff continues to include Casting Director, Becca Holloway; Literary Manager, Giulianna Marchese; and Marketing Director, Matty Schnitker.

A note from Wyatt and Clare:

As we begin this search for Red's new Executive Director and Production Manager, we want to acknowledge the fact that our company is predominantly white. With two new staff members about to join our team, we do not simply want to open up "our" space to BIPOC voices; on the contrary, we want BIPOC artists to join us in making it theirs as well. We acknowledge this moment in time as a call to action, and we know this is only the beginning of our work. As artistic leaders, we are committing to the following:

Red will not produce another show until its white staff has taken the time to:

Educate ourselves on the plight of BIPOC people, both at large and specifically as Chicago theater artists. Draft, publish, and practice anti-racist policies, under the guidance of BIPOC activism and the Chicago Theatre Standards.

Thinking ahead to making live theater in Chicago after quarantine feels both daunting and exhilarating. When that day comes for Red Theater, it will be alongside this commitment to listening to BIPOC artists and organizers and a policy of rigorous self examination based on those lessons.

To any BIPOC artists reading this and wondering if you want to apply to either of our current positions, or work with us in any capacity in the future: we hope that you do. We want to work with you. We see your talent, and we believe that Red will make better theater if you join us. If you have further questions about the company or the search process to bring new voices to the leadership team, you may contact us at wyattkent@redtheater.org or clarebrennan@redtheater.org. We look forward to continuing the conversation.

-Wyatt Kent and Clare Brennan

