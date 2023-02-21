Raven Theatre Launches National Search for New Artistic Director

Raven Theatre has launched a national search for its new Artistic Director. Raven has engaged arts consultant and recruiter BLVE Consults to lead the search. For additional information, visit raventheatre.com/work-with-us.

Comments Board President Stephen Johnson, "We are pleased to begin the search for the next artistic leader. This person will help guide the theater in its pursuit of stories which help us understand the world we live in and help us understand ourselves in all our wonderful diversity."

Raven's new Artistic Director will succeed Cody Estle, who stepped down in November 2022 to join Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre. Sarah Slight currently serves at the company's Interim Artistic Director.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.