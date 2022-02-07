Raven Theatre Commissions Playwright Paul Michael Thomson

Raven Theatre has announced it has commissioned Chicago playwright Paul Michael Thomson under its new play development initiative. Thomson's new work, entitled brother sister cyborg space, will be developed throughout 2022.

In addition to financial support, Thomson will benefit from workshops with actors and private or public readings during the development process. He joins Tyla Abercrumbie as the second of three commissions made possible thanks to a generous donation from Raven Board Member Stephen Johnson.

Raven Artistic Director Cody Estle comments, "After having the pleasure of seeing multiple plays written by Paul Michael Thomson, I could not be more thrilled to commission him to write a play for Raven Theatre. Paul has a unique voice that is strong, witty and full of energy. I'm looking forward to watching this new play come to life."

Playwright Paul Michael Thomson adds, "I am beyond thrilled to be working with Cody Estle, Markie Gray, and the rest of the incredible team at Raven Theatre. Raven's belief in new work - as exemplified by this residency - allows artists to explore with abandon the deepest wonders, wishes, and worries of their heart. That is what I plan to do with this play; I cannot wait to share it with Chicago."

In the too-close-for-comfort future, an environmental justice organizer named Giselle and her billionaire baby brother Elon are (unsurprisingly) at odds. She believes the earth and her people are worth saving; he thinks a lucky few should peace out and start over somewhere else. Meanwhile, his virtual assistant Ava has some very nuanced opinions of her own. (Who programmed her to talk so much?!) Set against the backdrop of a rapidly accelerating climate crisis, brother sister cyborg space explores political divisions within families, an expanding definition of humanity, and what we'll do when the clock runs out.

Paul Michael Thomson is a Chicago-based playwright, artistic producer and interdisciplinary scholar. Currently pursuing his PhD in Afro-American Studies from the W.E.B. Du Bois Department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Paul Michael's work explores questions of belonging, definitions of goodness, the challenge of ambition and the systemic nature of oppression. His plays have been performed throughout Chicago and regionally, including What a Time to Be Alive (You Say That Every Time) (Definition Theatre), Fremont Junior High Is NOT Doing Oklahoma! (Good Company Theatre, Live Theatre Workshop), Artemis Books & the Well-Meaning Man (Avalanche Theatre, Live Theatre Workshop), Leave Me Alone! (The Story Theatre), and more. He is a founding Governing Ensemble member of The Story Theatre, dedicated to the development and production of emerging playwrights in Chicago. Paul Michael graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arizona with a BFA in Acting, a BA in Africana Studies, and minors in Spanish & Art History. He is grateful for every opportunity he has been given, but especially this commission by Raven Theatre. paulmichaelthomson.com