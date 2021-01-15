Raven Theatre Cancels Full 2020-21 Season; Programming Set To Resume Fall 2021

Raven Theatre today announced it will cancel its full 2020-21 Season due the COVID 19 pandemic. Cancelled productions include Beautiful Thing by Jonathan Harvey, directed by Mikael Burke (February 11 - March 28, 2021); the world premiere of Eden Prairie, 1971 by Mat Smart, directed by Henry Wishcamper (May 6 - June 20, 2021) and the Chicago premiere of The Luckiest by Melissa Ross, directed by Artistic Director Cody Estle (June 17 - August 1, 2021). Season subscribers will be notified by Raven Theatre's box office. For additional questions, e-mail info@raventheatre.com or call at (773) 338.2177 and leave a message. Calls will be returned within 24 hours.

Raven Theatre hopes to resume live programming in fall 2021, launching its 2021-22 season with the world premiere of Joshua Allen's The Last Pair of Earlies, directed by Tyla Abercrumbie. This new drama, follows the hardships and hopes of Wayland and Della Rose Early as they chase a sweet Southern dream on the South Side of Chicago. Raven is located at 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. For programming updates, visit raventheatre.com.

In a joint statement Artistic Director Cody Estle and Managing Director Markie Gray said, "We continue to miss having artists and patrons in our theatre. Please know that this is simply a pause, one that will ensure another show will play on our stages. We are hopeful we can safely return to programming this fall."