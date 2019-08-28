Raue Center's 'Lucy's Comedy Series' Returns for Eleventh Season

Raue Center For The Arts is announcing 2019 - 2020 dates for Lucy's Comedy! The cornerstone of Raue Center's comedy programming returns for its eleventh season of laughs at 8:30 p.m. select Fridays.

"Our wonderful Lucy's Comedy shows are performed in an intimate setting with both performers and audiences onstage," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Check out our upcoming season of Lucy's Comedy and I hope to see you at the next show!"

Now in its eleventh season and selling out almost every event, Lucy's Comedy is one of Raue Center's longest-running programs and the cornerstone of its comedy programming. This hilarious series has featured amazing regional and national comedians including Dwayne Kennedy, Rocky LaPorte, Denise Medina, John DaCosse, Mike Preston, Pat Tomasulo, Tim Benker and many more.

The eleventh season of Lucy's Comedy kicks off on September 13, 2019! The evening's headliner will be Nick Gaza, a funny, sick and often twisted individual whose act features a mixture of hilarious true stories and things we can only hope aren't true. The evening will feature John Knight, a comedian and storyteller known for his signature mocking cynicism and deadpan cutting edge. The evening will be hosted by Mike Preston, a comic, author, self appointed anti-social worker and host of the wildly successful TV talk show "Psycho Babble."

Lucy's Comedy is curated by John DaCosse, WGN Radio personality. With over 30 years in stand-up comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide. He has opened for big names like Ellen Degeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson and Billy Gardell. DaCosse has also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O'Donnell and "The Oprah Winfrey Show." DaCosse has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central and TBS. He, along with his character voices, can be heard regularly on "The Steve Cochran Show" on WGN Radio.

Enjoy some of the best in stand-up with Lucy's Comedy at 8:30 p.m. on September 13, November 8 and December 6, 2019 and January 10, March 13, May 22 and June 19, 2020. Lucy's Comedy is sponsored by Crystal Lake Bank & Trust and Georgio's Chicago Pizzeria & Pub.

Tickets start at $20 ($25 at the door) and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 17 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, IL, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter and twitter.com/RaueCenter.





