Raue Center's LUCY'S LIVE Is Back With Comedian Mike Toomey

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the success of the reopening of their doors with their longest running program, Lucy's Comedy! Lucy's LIVE second installment will star one of Chicago's very own comedians, Mike Toomey and feature comedian, Fritz Nothnagel at 7pm and 9pm on August 8th, 2020.

"15 years ago, Pat McGann and I wanted to create a cool comedy club, a sort of launchpad for American comics. That's why we created Lucy's," says Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center, "We wanted a place where comics could develop and strengthen their voice and come back and test new material."

"This past month we welcomed Kevin Bozeman back, and his set was one of the funniest and most poignant criticisms on American life that I have seen in years," Kuranda continued. "He spoke to the social change that is taking place in America. It was wildly successful for us! We sold out and attracted viewership from across the country."

A regular performer on WGN Morning News, Mike Toomey has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McIntyre. He has performed on numerous television programs including; HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen Colorado; MTV's Half Hour Comedy Hour; and A&E's Comedy on the Road.

With his sharp delivery, quick wit, and unique style, Mike Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982. Mike is also the creator and star of the hilarious one-person show "TV and Me," which enjoyed a highly successful run at Chicago's Apollo Theater.



The Chicago Tribune calls Mike, "One of the funniest and most talented performers to ever work in Chicago." Performing comedy that won't make your grandmother blush, his dead-on impersonations and PG-rated style are for anyone and everyone who could use a hearty, pure, and deep-rooted laugh. For an evening of uncontrollable laughter, Mike Toomey is a sure choice!



"This upcoming month we'll welcome Mike Toomey back to our stage on August 8th," says Kuranda. "Mike is one of the first comics in Chicagoland and while people know him from WGN TV, we know him from his outstanding comedy with Bob Saget, TV & Me and so many others. He's quickly becoming one of Chicagoland's most recognizable comics."

A midwest boy with a global sense of humor, and the funniest man you never heard of, Fritz Nothnagel has had audiences laughing with his quick wit at a laid back pace since taking to the stage in 1999. Fritz is the man with a microphone and a sharp sense of sarcasm, covering everything from his childhood to the night before last. When it comes down to it, Fritz is plain and simple funny. Fritz works wherever they choose to pay him and he believes no job is too big and no stage is too small. If you want some laughs remember the name Fritz.

If you're still unsure about sharing a night with us for a live event, the virtual ticket is the perfect way to stay home and enjoy Lucy's.

Virtual tickets start at $10 per household, and regular tickets start at $35. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

