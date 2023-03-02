Raue Center's Blues Weekend Features Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts And Derrick Procell

Blues Weekend at Raue Center kicks off May 18 with the next in Raue Center School For The Arts' Masterclass Series, "A Melodic Approach to Improvisation" with two-time Grammy Winner Ernie Watts 6:30-8:30 p m.

May 19, 2023, blues legends Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts return to the mainstage for an evening you won't forget! Corky Siegel is known internationally as one of the world's great blues harmonica players, blues pianist, singer, and songwriter and a Chamber Blues progenitor. Siegel learned his craft - personally - at the feet of such legendary first-generation bluesmen as Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon, Little Walter, and Otis Spann.

Corky is joined by two-time GRAMMY-Winner, jazz legend and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts. Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa....Blues Weekend rounds out on May 20th with blues billboard chart-topper and Raue Center favorite, Derrick Procell.