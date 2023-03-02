Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center's Blues Weekend Features Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts And Derrick Procell

Blues Weekend kicks off on May 18.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Raue Center's Blues Weekend Features Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts And Derrick Procell

Blues Weekend at Raue Center kicks off May 18 with the next in Raue Center School For The Arts' Masterclass Series, "A Melodic Approach to Improvisation" with two-time Grammy Winner Ernie Watts 6:30-8:30 p m.

May 19, 2023, blues legends Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts return to the mainstage for an evening you won't forget! Corky Siegel is known internationally as one of the world's great blues harmonica players, blues pianist, singer, and songwriter and a Chamber Blues progenitor. Siegel learned his craft - personally - at the feet of such legendary first-generation bluesmen as Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon, Little Walter, and Otis Spann.

Corky is joined by two-time GRAMMY-Winner, jazz legend and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts. Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa....Blues Weekend rounds out on May 20th with blues billboard chart-topper and Raue Center favorite, Derrick Procell.



APIDA Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup For May 5- 7 Festival In Chicago Photo
APIDA Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup For May 5- 7 Festival In Chicago
APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) and Lookingglass Theatre, announces the inaugural Festival line up, May 5 - 7, at venues in downtown Chicago.
Golden Girls Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, Golden Gals Headliners Photo
'Golden Girls' Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, 'Golden Gals' Headliners
'RuPaul's Drag Race' luminary Ginger Minj can lean on her own southern accent when she brings her version of sex positive southern belle Blanche Deveraux to Golden-Con, a three day fan convention which organizers boast is 'the world's largest event for 'Golden Girls' fans.'
Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER Photo
Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER
Chicago based storefront theatre Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd. is announcing actors and designers for their upcoming production of 'When All Of This Is Over', a world premiere play written by Joel Z.
Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM Photo
Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM
Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of The October Storm, by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies.

More Hot Stories For You


'Golden Girls' Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, 'Golden Gals' Headliners'Golden Girls' Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, 'Golden Gals' Headliners
March 1, 2023

'RuPaul's Drag Race' luminary Ginger Minj can lean on her own southern accent when she brings her version of sex positive southern belle Blanche Deveraux to Golden-Con, a three day fan convention which organizers boast is 'the world's largest event for 'Golden Girls' fans.'
Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVERGlass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER
March 1, 2023

Chicago based storefront theatre Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd. is announcing actors and designers for their upcoming production of 'When All Of This Is Over', a world premiere play written by Joel Z.
Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORMRaven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM
March 1, 2023

Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of The October Storm, by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies.
Hell In A Handbag Productions Presents I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTERHell In A Handbag Productions Presents I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER
March 1, 2023

Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 21st season with the Chicago premiere of I Promised Myself to Live Faster, an intergalactic queer extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space, featuring text by Greg Moss and Pig Iron, originally created and conceived by Pig Iron Theatre Company and directed by JD Caudill.
Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott TheatreVideo: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre
February 28, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Big Fish at Marriott Theatre starring Alexander Gemignani and more.
share