Raue Center Welcomes Diva In Residence Lynne Jordan

Raue Center announces its new Artist Residency Program with the appointment of vocalist Lynne Jordan for the 2021-2022 Season! This new, groundbreaking, year-long residency will allow us to explore Lynne's artistry through a series of 5 concerts, recorded interviews, talkbacks, etc.

The Raue Center will not only explore and develop her original work as "diva in residence" but also delve into some of the more poignant storytelling styles that have made her a favorite daughter of Chicago for over 30 years.

"This marks a monumental step for this theater and its development of Artistry," says Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda. "We are thrilled to be working with Lynne over the next year as we explore and create new work with this exceptional artist."

In a city brimming with classic blues and jazz voices, Lynne Jordan's voice stands out as vocalist, bandleader, solo performer, and storyteller. Drawing upon her own personal stories gleaned from 58 years of living, her experiences are always poignant, often funny, and always accompanied by a song, touching on everything from civil rights to pop culture to sports!

Now vocal powerhouse Lynne Jordan returns to Raue Center as diva in residence after kicking off a successful inaugural season of Raue Center's outdoor series, Arts on the Green at St. Mary's Episcopal Church this summer. Audiences were so enamored with Jordan's sparkling wit and her soaring vocals that dip effortlessly into blues, jazz, funk, rock (and even country!) that Raue Center has made her a feature of its 2021-22 Season.

Her talent so dazzled the Second City that the late Chicago film critic Roger Ebert declared her his "favorite diva." Lynne brings her special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and performance to Crystal Lake, invoking the legendary ladies of blues with her star power! "The diva in Residency program offers me so much, including opportunity, and freedom to be truly creative as well as a safe space to utilize my talents and creativity - my artistic voice - in ways I can only imagine," Jordan explains. "The best part is I don't have to imagine it. The opportunity is here!" Backed by her sizzling band The Shivers, Jordan quickly developed into a Chicago institution, playing jazz and blues clubs, The Chicago Bluesfest, and swanky lounges. She brought her special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and performance to Chicago, New York, and Atlanta with her sold-out show, A Musical Tribute to Nina Simone. Jordan has performed internationally as well; in France in a jazz opera as well tours with her band the Shivers in Brazil, France, Latvia, Ukraine, and Russia. And now she brings her magic to Crystal Lake for a special Halloween show on October 30, 2021, at 8 pm.

With five special engagements scheduled for the 2021-22 season, each one a unique celebration of Jordan's craft, audiences will have plenty of opportunities to see this Chicaglogland treasure in action.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212.