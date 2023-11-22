Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Winter/spring 2024 Classes

RCSA winter/spring 2024 classes begin January 8, 2023, and include classes for students aged 7 to adult! The coming year includes classes and workshops on Acting, Dance, Voice, playwriting, Shakespeare, and Stand-up Comedy. Open enrollment starts November 28, 2023! Enrollment deadline is January 2, 2024.

Here's the line-up! General Class enrollment begins November 28th. Enrollment for the Spring Production of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” begins December 5th. Anyone enrolled in a January class is guaranteed a slot in the spring production!

Learn How Plays Work: Writing Theatre of Your Own with actor and playwright Steve Pickering for ages 14 – 18, Mondays from 5:30 – 7:00 PM January 8 – February 12, 2024. This six-week intensive introduces the history and mechanics of playwriting and its use as a positive tool of self-expression.

Brush up your Shakespeare with Play's the Thing: Intro to Shakespeare with instructor and Williams Street Rep company member, James Knight. This six-week course will focus on understanding Shakespeare's text and taking a fun, physical, on-your-feet approach for ages 13 - 18, January 10 – February 14, 2024, on Wednesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 PM.

Sitting Down to Stand Up! Stand-up Comedy Class for Adults 21 and over with comic and radio personality John DaCosse hones skills essential for public speaking and creating a Stand-Up set. This five-week class culminates in a short “Open Mic” presentation at Lucy's Comedy! This Class meets February 19 – March 22, 2024, on Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Intermediate Acting with Göran Norquist for students 12-18 January 10, – February 14, 2024, on Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8:00 PM This 6-week course focuses on getting to know ourselves better as artists and people through vulnerability, empathy, and of course, play. Using monologues, scene work, and personal creation.

Get ready to move with Acting Through Movement (2 Sections) with Tasha Guevara January 8 – February 13, 2024, for ages 7 - 18. Students will learn multiple aspects of physical theatre and how our bodies play a part in that. Over the 6-week process, each student will be guided and explore things such as warm-ups, body awareness, character work, partner work, and performance. Section 1 (AGES 7-12 ) meets Monday from 4:30 – 6:00 PM. Section 2 ( AGES 13-18) meets Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Lay a strong foundation with Fundamentals of Performance (Acting, Vocal & Dance) with instructors Christina Giorgi (Acting), Jamie Mablin (Vocal), and TBA (Dance) January 9 – February 15, 2024. This 3 day a week course aims to equip students with the essential tools necessary to perform on stage. Students will delve into various exercises that explore each discipline, covering areas such as movement, projection, character development, song interpretation, material selection, group collaborations, performing through song, basic musical theatre dance styles, and more. SECTION 1 (AGES: 7 – 10) meets Tuesdays (Acting) from 4:30 – 6:00 PM, Wednesdays (Vocal) from 4:30 – 6:00 PM, and Thursdays (Dance) from 4:30 – 6:00 PM. SECTION 2 (AGES: 11 – 15) Tuesdays (Vocal) from 5:30 – 7:00 PM, Wednesdays (Acting) from 6:30 – 8:00 PM, and Thursdays (Dance) from 6:30 – 8:00 PM.

Take your technique from stage to screen with a two-day masterclass, covering the basics of on-camera TV and Film Acting with industry professionals Austin and Colleen Basis. New Dates for this masterclass are Saturday, March 9th, 2024 from 11 AM - 2 PM and Sunday, March 10th, 2024, from 11 AM - 3 PM.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the nation's finest examples of restored art and decor. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

