Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Fall 2022 Semester Classes

Raue Center School For The Arts creates a welcoming place where students of all ages can let their creativity soar. Now offering classes for students of all ages-from 18 months to 18 years. Adults too!

Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) announces Broadway Baby running September 5 through December 12, 2022 (off the week of Thanksgiving) on Tuesdays from 10:00 am-10:45 am. Broadway Baby is a fun discovery class for your little mover (ages 18 to 36 months) to explore music, storytelling, and movement. Sign up for the full 14 weeks ($210) or drop in per class ($15/class).



Tiny Tunes (ages 3 & 4) is a new 45-minute class full of songs, rhymes, rhythm, coordination, imagination, and FUN. Bring your dance and music-loving kid in for their first taste of theatre. Each class will have time for music, dancing, and storytelling. The class runs September 5 through December 12, 2022 (off the week of Thanksgiving), Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 1:00 pm-1:45 pm. Sign up for the full 14 weeks ($210) or drop in per class ($15/class).



The littlest stars get to shine in Little Stage Stars (ages 5 to 7). This six-week class is full of fun theatrical play, creative movement, and skill-building theatre games to help students explore their own creativity and talents. This class culminates in an open class where parents and families can observe the students at play, and even be treated to a "mini-showcase"! Class runs September 13 through October 18, Tuesdays from 4:00 pm-4:45 pm. Tuition is $150 per student (RaueNOWFamily Price: $112.50).



Our popular intro to acting series, Ready, Set, Act! (ages 7 to 12), uses theatre games and creative play techniques to help bring students out of their shells and teach them the basics of theatre. In classes tailored to the unique needs of each age group, our staff of Working Theatre professionals offers individualized attention and encouragement as students hone their skills and learn tips and tricks from the best. Each class section runs for six weeks and culminates in a showcase on the Raue Center stage! Tuition is $200 per student (RaueNOWFamily Price: $150).



In addition to introductory classes, RCSA is proud to offer several pre-professional classes as well. Acting II: Scene Study (ages 13 & up) is a new class for those actors who are ready to advance their skills and build stronger connections to text and character. Using the techniques of Uta Hagen, students will take a deeper dive into character relationships and learn to use their impulses to create dynamic scenes. The class culminates in a showcase on the Raue Center stage on the last day of class! Class runs September 12 through October 20, Mondays & Wednesdays from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm. Tuition is $250 per student (RaueNOW Family Price: $187.50).



Raue Center For The Arts is excited to offer a new all-encompassing class aptly named Musical Theater TÂ³: Triple Threat for Teens with instructor Robin Irwin! Musical Theater combines singing, acting, and dancing to create a uniquely American form of stage magic. Musical Theater TÂ³ will consist of 3 classes a week: an acting class, a song interpretation class, and a fully staged/choreographed number. The class will conclude with a showcase of the student's work. These sessions provide individual training for each student in a variety of musical theatre styles and acting techniques all presented in a supportive and collaborative atmosphere. Class runs Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm, September 12-26. Tuition is $375 per student (RaueNOW Family Price: $281.25).



Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble is back by popular demand! YMTE focuses on a vocal technique that expands beyond solo singing into small and large group ensemble singing. The group will work on multiple songs that will feature all members in some way, with a final performance at the end of the session. Students in this class will also join Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet in "A Swingin' Christmas" for special performances on Raue Center's stage at 8 pm on Saturday, December 10th and 1 pm on Sunday, December 11th! YMTE rehearses October 10 through December 6, Tuesdays from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm. Tuition is $350 per student (RaueNOW Family Price: $262.50).



RCSA is proud to introduce Song and Story: An Adult Musical Theatre Intensive for our adults! This fun-filled course will allow adult students to experience the joys of storytelling through song. We believe that growing in the arts and growing as a human being are synonymous and this intensive allows adult students to explore that magical moment when a scene becomes a song. The class will culminate in a cabaret-style showcase where you can strut your stuff. Why should the kids have all the fun? Class runs Mondays from 7:30 pm-9:00 pm, September 12-26. Tuition is $100 per student (RaueNOW Family Price: $75).



Risk. Explore. Create. Visit https://www.rauecenter.org/education/.