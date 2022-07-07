Raue Center For The Arts to Present Tina Naponelli in TAPESTRY UNRAVELED: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING This Month

Raue Center For The Arts has announced a unique and unforgettable tribute experience at its second annual Arts On The Green at St. Mary's! Don't miss great entertainment in the great outdoors with Tina Naponelli in "Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jul 16, 2022.

"This show will send audiences home knowing more background about the history of Carole King's music," says Raue Center Board President Tim Paul. "Tina Naponelli brings out all the memories with each Carole King song she performs. Along with her Musical Director Evan Swanson, Tina is superb in her interpretation of this iconic music."

Hailed as one of the most successful and talented female pop artists, King has carved out an iconic place in music history. King began her rise to the music hall of fame as the songwriter of classics like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow (The Shirelles) and "Take Good Care of My Baby" (Bobby Vee). In 1971, King's solo album "Tapestry" launched her to the top of the charts with hits like "I Feel the Earth Move" and "Natural Woman," winning her four Grammy Awards for Best Record, Song and Album of the Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female Honors.

With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, Naponelli has captured the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to the iconic Queen of Pop with impressive renditions of "I Feel the Earth Move," "Chains" and "You've Got a Friend" from King's "Tapestry" album as well as other favorites.

A Crystal Lake native, Naponelli is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She is a proud graduate of North Central College, where she studied theatre performance. Since graduating, Naponelli has created successful cabarets in tribute to Sara Bareilles and hits from the kings and queens of the music industry. She has also gone on to be a part of several theatrical productions, with recent theatre credits including "Tomorrow Morning" (Kokandy Productions), "Beehive" and "Suds: The Rocking 60's Musical" (Williams Street Repertory), "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Columbinus 2.0" (American Theater Company).



Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.



About Raue Center For The Arts



Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.