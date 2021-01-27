Random Acts Announces Weekly Readings Celebrating Black History & Futures

Fresh off the success of Random Acts' Recommended production of The Diplomats, which NewCity called "timely as ever," the company will present 2 PILOTS, 2 PLAYS, a reading series by Ben F. Locke. The scripts will be performed live over Zoom each Friday in February. Patrons can register to receive the access link at RandomActsChicago.com.

Ben F. Locke's writing centers on Blackness and Queerness, and is always focused on giving marginalized groups a voice. "It's time we tell our stories," he says, "Not just of trauma, but joy, adventure and the extraordinary." Donations from 2 PILOTS, 2 PLAYS will go towards the development and production of the pilots and additional works.

The sprawling cast includes Manny Buckley, Elise Marie Davis, Spenser Davis, Tyler DeLoatch, Kyra Jones, Alex Levy, Ben F. Locke, RjW Mays, Joshua X. Miller, Eric Lindahl, Shariba Rivers, Avi Roque, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Aja Singletary, Time, Nik Whitcomb, J. Michael Wright, and Rainey Wright.

Ben F. Locke is an actor, director and writer in Chicago who has worked with Steppenwolf, Court, Black Ensemble, Broken Nose, Random Acts and more. His writing includes several plays, TV shows and films, including Even, Following, Room For More, Chosen Fam (quarter finalist - Miami Screenplay Awards) and Pro-Black. For Random Acts, he has written for the Scary Stories series as well as digital shorts Secret Santa and Contact, along with his ongoing series Ask a Black Guy. Many of his plays can be found at the New Play Exchange. He is a proud member of Random Acts, an Ensemble Member of Broken Nose Theatre, and the new Casting Director for Passage Theatre.

2 PILOTS, 2 PLAYS AT A GLANCE:

Streaming LIVE via Zoom every Friday in February at 7pm CST.

Visit RandomActsChicago.com to register for the viewing link and more information.

February 5: Chosen Fam

February 12: Following

February 19: Pro-Black

February 26: Even

Random Acts adapted to 2020 with two digital productions (Scary Stories: Dark Web and The Diplomats) along with two multimedia festivals and dozens of digital shorts, performances and holidays specials. The Random Acts of Horror Festival in October 2020 reached over 20,000 screens and featured a cameo from horror legend Tony Todd.

Learn more about Random Acts and 2 PILOTS, 2 PLAYS by visiting RandomActsChicago.com. Follow along on social media @randomactschi.