ROBBIE FULKS & GRIFFIN WILLIAM SHERRY Showcase to Take Stage at Raue Center

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Two acclaimed voices in American roots music come together as EWP Presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase will take the stage on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

Blending Americana, folk rock, bluegrass, and Northern country, this one-night-only showcase features powerful songwriting, masterful guitar work, and deeply personal storytelling from two artists celebrated for their authentic and electrifying live performances.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks has long been recognized as one of Americana's most original and respected artists. Known for his sharp wit, emotional depth, and genre-spanning musicianship, Fulks has built a celebrated career blending traditional country, bluegrass, folk, and roots music into a style entirely his own. His critically acclaimed catalog and dynamic Stage Presence have earned praise from audiences and critics alike, solidifying him as a defining voice in contemporary American songwriting.

Joining Fulks is rising artist Griffin William Sherry and his band, former frontman of Maine folk favorites Ghost of Paul Revere. Sherry's debut solo album, Hundred Mile Wilderness, has garnered national attention for its expansive sound and emotionally resonant songwriting. Produced in Nashville by Eddie Spear — known for his work with Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Sierra Ferrell, and Cody Jinks — the album captures Sherry's evolution as a songwriter while staying rooted in the heartfelt storytelling that first earned him devoted fans.

In a glowing review for the Portland Press Herald, critic Robert Ker praised Sherry's ability to blend “details of small-town life” with “raw emotions,” creating songs that move from “intimate gestures to anthemic releases.” Inspired by Maine's legendary Appalachian Trail wilderness stretch, Hundred Mile Wilderness explores themes of self-discovery, transformation, and finding clarity at life's crossroads.

From soul-stirring ballads to foot-stomping tunes, audiences can expect a vibrant evening of original music performed by two masters of modern American roots music. It's a rare opportunity to experience artists whose songs resonate with honesty, warmth, and unforgettable musicianship.

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