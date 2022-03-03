RCSA Presents SEUSSICAL This Summer

Raue Center School For The Arts will bring back its popular educational production program RCSA presents...On Stage with not one, but TWO incredible opportunities for both novice and seasoned young performers: "Seussical KIDS" (Grades 2-5) and "Seussical JR." (Grades 6-12)!

"Seussical KIDS" and "Seussical JR." are abbreviated versions of the 2000 Broadway Musical aptly titled "Seussical the Musical." Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton the elephant. Horton discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Horton's challenge is twofold - not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

With RCSA presents...On Stage, students spend multiple weeks honing their musical theatre skills and learning all about the "behind the scenes" of what goes into a mainstage Raue Center show - while working alongside a team of professional Chicagoland directors, teaching assistants, and technicians. "Seussical KIDS" is intended for rising second through fifth-grade performers and runs June 20-July 8 with performances on July 8th and 9th. "Seussical JR." is intended for rising sixth through graduated senior performers and runs June 20-July 15 with performances on July 15th and 16th.