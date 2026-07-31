RAIN, JULIA, and More Set For HGBIC Productions 2027 Season
The Chicago company will present two W. Somerset Maugham adaptations alongside an original jazz musical.
HGBIC Productions, an up-and-coming Chicago theatre company, has announced its 2027 season featuring Midnight at the Sunset Cafe, Rain, and Julia.
The season opens February 4–27 with Midnight at the Sunset Cafe, an original jazz musical celebrating the music, culture, and legendary performers who made Chicago’s historic Sunset Cafe the heart of the Jazz Age.
The season continues June 3–26 with Rain, directed by Clinton K. Clark, a gripping drama of faith, temptation, and redemption adapted from one of W. Somerset Maugham’s most celebrated stories.
Closing the season October 7–30 is Julia, a witty and emotionally rich adaptation inspired by Maugham’s novel Theatre, following a legendary actress who discovers that the greatest performance of her life may be offstage.
“W. Somerset Maugham is one of the greatest storytellers to ever live,” said HGBIC Productions Founder and Executive Director Mikey Duran. “His writing reads like dialogue, making his stories incredibly adaptable for the stage. We’re excited to pair two of his timeless works with an original musical that celebrates Chicago’s rich artistic history.”
To stay up to date on casting announcements, ticket information, and all the latest news from HGBIC Productions, follow us on Instagram and Facebook. Join us as we continue to bring bold new stories and timeless classics to Chicago audiences throughout our exciting 2027 season.
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