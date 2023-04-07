Programs Set For Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's 45th Anniversary Sapphire Season: Facets

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) has announced program selections for the final performances of its 45th Anniversary Sapphire Season: Facets, featuring two world premieres and acclaimed revivals from the company's celebrated repertoire, including founder Lou Conte's beloved Georgia. HSDC's Summer Series will be presented at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph St) May 18-21 with two mixed-repertory programs.

Following a sold-out spring engagement at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Summer Series: Facets features two curated mixed-repertory programs. Program A (May 18-19) includes the highly anticipated return of Lou Conte's Georgia, which had its world premiere at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in 1987, instantly cementing itself as one of the company's most iconic and celebrated pieces. Program A will also present a world premiere by renowned choreographer Rennie Harris, who is celebrated globally as hip-hop's leading ambassador and the first street dancer commissioned to create an evening-length work for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The program also features revivals of Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch, and the exuberant, joy-filled Love Infinite by Randy Duncan, which marked Duncan's HSDC debut last fall.

Program B (May 20-21) offers two additional performances of a thrilling mixed-repertory program: a world premiere by company alum and Chicago native, Rena Butler and another chance to experience the same piece by Rennie Harris that will have premiered in Program A. The program will also present captivating reprises of Nevermore by Thang Dao and on a PATH by Hope Boykin, both of which celebrated world premieres during the company's Spring Series: Elements.

"Our 45th Anniversary Sapphire Season has already been an incredibly memorable one," said Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. "With our return to touring, we dazzled audiences from New York to Hawaii. We have already presented three World Premieres between last fall's Refraction and last month's sold-out run of Elements. Now with Facets, we will bring you two more World Premieres plus the very exciting addition of Lou Conte's Georgia. Bringing back a piece of Lou's is particularly significant to me personally; not only is Lou the founder of this remarkable company, but he is the one who hired me for my first professional job as a Hubbard Street Dancer."

Described by critic Hedy Weiss, then writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, as a "bittersweet duet of love and loss," Georgia was created by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago founder and former leader Lou Conte, and was the last piece he choreographed for the company. The piece was influenced by the late Claire Bataille, a founding member of the company who went on to become director of the Lou Conte Dance Studio.

Tickets for Summer Series: Facets will go on sale Wednesday, April 12, and will be available by calling the Harris Theater Box Office at 312-334-7777 or visiting hubbardstreetdance.com and range from $15 to $110. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com/facets to learn more.

Hubbard Street is grateful to the Season 45: Sapphire Season partners Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support.