Princess Diana Exhibition Makes Its Chicago Debut This December

The latest exhibition to hit Chicago tells the story of the world's most loved Princess through an intimate new lens. Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, will make its Chicago debut this December at Oakbrook Center, 2000 Oakbrook Center during its U.S. tour.

For the first time, world famous Royal Photographers, Anwar Hussein and his two sons Zak and Samir, will share collections of their original images and the intimate, never-before-told stories behind them. The Husseins collectively spent four decades working side by side with the iconic Princess and her family and will reveal what they witnessed first-hand, both in public and private moments.

Tickets to the Chicago exhibit officially go on sale today, October 20, and visitors can join the waitlist by clicking here to ensure they are one of the first to see this highly anticipated exhibition.

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed people of her time. The Exhibition, brought to Chicago through leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, is a breathtaking visual experience that will bring guests closer to her than ever before, pairing vivid stories told by the Husseins with larger than life images and murals. Bespoke art installations from renowned multimedia artist, Pauline Loctin, have been developed exclusively for Accredited Access and are inspired by some of Diana's most famous moments.

Upon entering the exhibition, guests will be taken through an elaborate experience that features eight different themed sections: The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam,Hats & Tiaras, Art Installations,Working Royals, Humanitarian and Unguarded. Each section will feature photography, art, artifacts, and first-hand accounts as told through the lenses of Anwar, Zak and Samir. These curations celebrate the life of Princess Diana in a comprehensive and deeply personal way.

Brought to life by Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, the exhibition highlights the touching stories behind each photo taken by the longest-standing, most famous Royal photographer and his sons for the first time in a COVID-safe, family-friendly immersive experience.



Tickets are available exclusively through Fever. Register for the waitlist to get exclusive access to the pre-sale. Attendees must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site. To learn more or get on the waitlist, please click here.