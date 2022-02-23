Princess Diana Exhibition Extends Through March Due To Popular Demand

Due to an overwhelming response, Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, has extended their limited time exhibit through the month of March at Oakbrook Center, 19 Oakbrook Center. The exhibition has been running Wednesdays to Sundays since December, with tickets in high demand, and an average rating of 4.9 stars on Google.

This extension will offer guests the chance to encounter this exclusive journey that traces Princess Diana's emotional path as she modernized Motherhood, revolutionized Fashion, and showed the world how to be Human. For the first time, world famous Royal Photographers, Anwar Hussein and his two sons Zak and Samir, share collections of their original images and the intimate, never-before-told stories behind them. The Husseins collectively spent four decades working side by side with the iconic Princess and her family and now reveal what they witnessed first-hand, both in public and private moments, within an intimate audio guide. Tickets continue to be in high demand, and can purchased by clicking here.

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed people of her time. The Exhibition is a breathtaking visual experience that brings guests closer to her than ever before, pairing over 50 untold stories told by the Husseins with 145 larger than life images and murals. Upon entering the exhibition, guests are taken through an elaborate experience that features eight different themed sections: The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats & Tiaras, Art Installations, Working Royals, Humanitarian and Unguarded. Each section features photography, art, artifacts, and first-hand accounts as told through the lenses of Anwar, Zak and Samir. Custom fixtures display world-famous photo moments 8ft high, in stunning detail - transporting patrons back in time, into that moment. Accredited Access commissioned world-renowned sculptor Pauline Loctin that designed a collection of art installations, exclusive to this exhibit.





Tickets are available www.PrincessDianaChicago.com. Attendees must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site. To learn more, please click here.

From Kings of Rock and Roll to the Royal Family, Tanzania-born Anwar Hussein blazed a storied career with his photojournalist work beginning in his teens. He cut his teeth covering the refugees fleeing civil uprising in the Belgian Congo (later Zaire) for the United Nations. When Anwar and his camera arrived in England, his reputation for captivating naturalistic portraits of music legends that included Rod Stewart, Elton John, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, The Who, Bob Marley, The Bee Gees, and The Sex Pistols quickly established him as one of the most sought-after photographers of the 1960s. Hollywood called, and Anwar added to his portfolio photoshoots from films like The 24 Hours of Mans, Papillon, Tommy, the Bond movies, as well as stars like Steve McQueen. With his unique style and embracing his less restrictive style of reportage, Anwar was named Official Royal Photographer, capturing some of the Royal Family's most iconic images and historic moments. A new dynasty is born as Anwar's two sons, Zak and Samir, carry on the family tradition of entrancing the world with their eye for legacy and photographing the next generation of Royals and celebrities.