PrideArts Announces 4000 DAYS Cast And Crew

Casting has been announced for PrideArts' production of 4000 DAYS, opening to the press on Monday, October 4 at 7:30 pm, following previews on October 1 and 2. Jay Españo will direct this comedy-drama by the author of the Judy Garland bio-play END OF THE RAINBOW, which was adapted as the Academy Award-winning film JUDY. In 4000 DAYS, Michael awakens from a three week-long coma that has affected his memory. He struggles to find the way back to his true self as a tug of war ensues between his pragmatic partner Paul and overbearing mother Carol. 4000 DAYS will play Thursdays through Sundays from October 1-31, with an additional, pay-what-you-can, performance on Wednesday, October 27.



Marc Prince, who appeared in PrideArts' AFTERGLOW, Gosz and Fotos' TRU: A MUSICAL FOR MENTAL HEALTH, and Theo Ubique's THE FULL MONTY, will play Michael. Michael's mother Carol will be played by Carolyn Nelson, a veteran of Chicago stages who has appeared in HELA and TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION with Sideshow Theatre Company, THE LITTLE FOXES with Shattered Globe, and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Writers Theatre and many other productions. Appearing as Paul will be Michael Penick, a newcomer to Chicago whose most recent credits include playing Charlie in KINKY BOOTS, understudying Jack Kelly in NEWSIES, and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, IL. The nurses will be played by Jenna Rose-Drea, Joselle Reyes, and an additional actor to be named.

The production team also includes Cindy Moon (Costume Designer), Foiles (Set Designer), Brady Comenduley (Lighting Designer), Hannah Morris (Projection Design), Adam Halliwell (Properties Designer), Indigo Coar (Technical Director), Jake Ganzer (Movement Director), Stefan Brun (Master Electrician), Samantha Salmi (Assistant Director), and Madeline Switzer (Stage Manager).



4000 DAYS had its World Premiere at London's Park Theatre in 2016 starring the BAFTA winning actor Alistair McGowan. The show has since celebrated new productions in Prague, Sao Paulo, Philadelphia and Hamburg. THE TELEGRAPH of London called it "A script that abounds with wintry wit and emotional intensity" The FINANCIAL TIMES said it was "Full of sharp one-liners, interesting questions and stimulating ideas," while THE TIMES praised its "Solid and satisfying characters" and found it "genuinely moving."



Tickets are $15.00 for the previews on October 1 and 2, and $30.00 for the regular performances October 4 - 31. The Wednesday, October 27 performance at 7:30 pm will be pay-what-you-can. Tickets are on sale now at www.pridearts.com.

