Pride Films And Plays Presents STOP KISS

STOP KISS, by the American playwright Diana Son, tells the story of two women, Sara and Callie, who are assaulted on the street after their first kiss. STOP KISS was first produced Off-Broadway in 1998 at The Public Theater in New York City. Kanomé Jones will direct. The play will be performed in the intimate Buena stage at the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway. The press opening is Thursday, January 16, 2020, following a preview on Wednesday, January 15.

Jones's cast will include Kylie Anderson (Sara), Joe Faifer (Peter/Detective Cole), Sheila Landahl (Mrs.Winsley/Nurse), Flavia Pallozzi (Callie), and Shane Novoa Rhoades (George). The production team includes Jessica Baldinger (Set Designer), Jennifer Mohr (Costume Designer), Mike McShane (Lighting/Sound Designer), Gaby Labotka (Intimacy Director), Kimberly Logan (Assistant Director), Shannon Metts (Production Assistant), Carinne Uslar (Stage Manager), and Natalie Sallee (Producer).

Tickets are $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays) and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.



LISTING INFORMATION



STOP KISS

By Diana Son

Directed by Kanomé Jones

Co-Production with The Arc Theatre

January 16 - February 9, 2020

Preview Wednesday January 15, 2020 - 7:30 pm

Regular Run: January 16 - February 9, 2020; Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 5 pm, Mondays January 27 and February 3 at 7:30 pm

Ticket prices: $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays)

The Buena, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, Chicago







Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You