Possibilities Theatre Company Announces FREE SPACE Cast And Crew

Chicago-based Possibilities Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for its inaugural production of Tara Meddaugh's play Free Space.

The cast of four includes: Zoey Laird (Amelia), Laura Ann Parry (Bertha/Tabby), John Drea (Ricky), and Aszkara Gilchrist (Diane).

Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis will direct, with Amanda Barth as stage manager.

Free Space tells the story of a socially awkward young woman named Amelia, and her toxic mother. With a suffocating home life, Amelia's only respite is going to the community center and setting up for the weekly Bingo game. Little does Amelia know that her weekly Bingo excursions will lead her to a talking Bingo chip, and the game of a lifetime. This psychological thriller utilizes magical realism to hook you to the edge of your seat.

"Some would call Free Space a story of escapism," Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis says. "But really, Free Space is a universal story about someone feeling lost and not sure where to go next... and that's something we can all relate to right now."

Free Space will be performed at the outdoor space behind the Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd, on October 22, 23, 24, 29, and 31 at 7:30 PM. A special performance will be held at the Northcenter Town Square, 4100 N. Damen, on October 30, at 7:00 PM. The audience will be capped at 25 people, and there will be designated spaces marked out for the audience (8 feet apart) to bring picnic blankets and folding chairs to sit and watch the show. Audience members will be asked to wear masks. Tickets are being offered at a suggested $15 donation.

Every performance will include live Bingo games with real prizes, themed around various Chicago neighborhoods.

In the event Chicago moves backwards with its progress fighting COVID-19, and it is not safe to proceed outside, the production will be presented live over Zoom for each performance.

For more information, you can visit the Possibilities Theatre Company Facebook page, or email possibilitiestheatrecompany@gmail.com

