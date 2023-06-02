Porchlight's Free Summer Concert Series, BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD Returns This Month

Broadway in your Backyard 2023, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public.

By:
Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce the return of its free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard, now in its third year, June 27 - August 8, as part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Comcast and Xfinity. Broadway in your Backyard is co-directed by Frankie Leo Bennett and Michael Weber and music directed by Linda Madonia. This 60-minute concert includes Chicago performers singing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Broadway in your Backyard is suitable for all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concerts. For more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

Broadway in your Backyard 2023, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. The summer schedule includes:

Unity Park,  2636 N. Kimball Ave.

Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. 

Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.


 

Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Rd.

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. Shore Dr. 

Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.

Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr. 

Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St. 

Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St. 

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Note: Performances, performers and dates subject to change.



Recommended For You