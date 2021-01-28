Porchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS ROCK & ROLL BROADWAY

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway, premiering Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. CDT.

The production will be available for streaming immediately following its premiere through Sunday, April 18.

The annual Chicago Sings fundraising concert will be held digitally for the first time in 2021 andfeatures songs from musicals with rock & roll themes, inspired by rock & roll legends and written by legendary rock & rollers. Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway is directed by Porchlight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Weber with music direction by Jermaine Hill and Linda Madonia.

Debuting Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. CDT, the concert will also include the presentation of the 2021 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre to Felicia P. Fields. Tickets are $25 - $2500 and are available for purchase beginning Monday, March 1 at 12 p.m. CST at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

From Bye, Bye Birdie to Dreamgirls to Rent to Jagged Little Pill and a variety of productions in between, this year's Chicago Sings includes a great cast of musical talents gathered to celebrate Porchlight Music Theatre and two American creations - Broadway and Rock & Roll.

This virtual concert is Porchlight's annual fundraiser with all proceeds from this special event going to Porchlight Music Theatre's educational and artistic programming.

Scheduled to perform are Terrell Armstrong, Adia Bell, Chuckie Benson, Blu, Lydia Burke, Ariana Burks, Darilyn Burtley, Elisa Carlson, Satya Chávez, Pierce Cleaveland, Shantel Cribbs, Robin DaSilva, Andres Enriquez , Jillian-Giselle, Lucy Godínez, Allyson Graves, Maya Hlava, Donterrio Johnson, Christopher John Kelley, Heidi Kettenring, Nik Kmiecik, Michelle Lauto, Eric Lewis, Eben K Logan, Melanie Loren, Alejandro Medina, Andrew Mueller, Jarais Musgrove, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Billy Rude, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Laura Savage, Oliver Schilling, Aalon Smith, Sawyer Smith, Kyra Sorce, TJ Tapp, Tiffany T. Taylor, Cherise Thomas, Bethany Thomas and Ariel Etana Triunfo.

The production team includes Michael Weber (director), Jermaine Hill (music director, years 1960 - 1989), Linda Madonia (music director, years 1990 - present), Isaiah Silvia-Chandley (choreographer), Christopher Pazdernik(producing associate & company manger), Alex Rhyan (director of production), Denise Karzwewski (lighting designer), Rachel West (lighting supervisor), Eric Backus (audio engineer) and Orel Chollette (videographer).

The Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway band includes: Jermaine Hill (conductor/keyboards), Linda Madonia (conductor/keyboard), Dave Saenger (guitar), Greg Strauss (trumpet), Kelsee Vandervall (cello) and Chuck Webb (bass) and Justin Kono (percussion).

*Performers may change without notice.