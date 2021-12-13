Porchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team of Porchlight Revisits PASSING STRANGE

Porchlight Music Theatre continues its eighth season of "lost" musicals series with Porchlight Revisits Passing Strange, book and lyrics by Stew+, music by Heidi Rodewald* and Stew+, direction by Donterrio+, music directed by Justin Akira Kono+ and choreography by Terri K Woodall*, February 16 and 17.

From L.A. to Amsterdam to Berlin, a young musician chases youthful dreams and spiritual clarity against a shifting backdrop of locales and acquaintances as he rebels against his conservative upbringing. This hit rock musical, loaded with soulful lyrics and passion, debuted to critical acclaim on Broadway in 2008, winning both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards and went on to be a critically acclaimed motion picture filmed by Spike Lee+ in 2009. The New York Times said about its Broadway debut, "Call it a rock concert with a story to tell ... Or call it a sprawling work of performance art ... I'll just call it wonderful."

The cast of Porchlight Revisits Passing Strange, in alphabetical order includes: Michael Maurice Ashford+ as "Explorer," Jos N Banks+/^ as "Creator," Reneisha J Jenkins* as "Mother," MJ Rawls* as "Rebel," Nolan Robinson+ as "Youth," Byron Willis+ as "Narrator" and Jasmine Lacy Young* as "Lover."

The production team includes: Stew+, lyrics and book; Heidi Rodewald* and Stew+, music; Donterrio+, director; Justin Akira Kono+, music director; Terri K Woodall*, choreography; Jyreika Guest*, intimacy director; Rachel West*, lighting designer; Jos N Banks+/^, costume designer; Matthew Chase+, production manager; Rashaad A. Bond+, producing artistic associate; Alex Rhyan+, production and operations director and Michael Weber+, artistic director.

Porchlight Revisits Passing Strange is presented for three performances-only: Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street. Tickets are $49 and are available at porchlightmusictheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Pronoun Key: + (he/him/his); * (she/her/hers); ^ (they, them, theirs); = (any with respect)