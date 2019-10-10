Porchlight Announces Angela Ingersoll As Host And The Cast For New Faces Sing Broadway 1956
Porchlight Music Theatre announces the next production in its 25th Anniversary season: the New Faces Sing Broadway series. New Faces Sing Broadway 1956, hosted by Angela Ingersoll, directed by Brianna Borger and music directed by Chuck Larkin, returns to Evanston at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and to The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario Street, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Single tickets to New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 are $37 at SPACE. Single tickets at The Arts Club include a pre-performance cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m. and are $60 each. Single tickets or series subscriptions are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.
Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series takes audiences on a musical journey from start to finish of a Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of the era in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs and more, a celebrity host introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs and stories of a past season on the Great White Way. New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 includes hits and some hidden gems from the 1956 Broadway shows including songs from My Fair Lady, The Most Happy Fella, Bells Are Ringing and others!
The cast of Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 includes: Bryce Ancil (recently in Spring Awakening with Blank Theatre), Ben Barker (who appeared in Into the Woods at Writers Theatre), Grace Bobber (seen in Pinkalicious at Marriott), Lydie Burke (last in Junie B. Jones at Marriott Theatre), Justine Cameron (currently in Newsies at Paramount), Carl Herzog (seen in Bridges of Madison County with Theo Ubique), Juan Gonzalez Machain (recently in My Manana Comes at Teatro Vista), Jennifer Ledesma (recently seen in Grand Hotel with Kokandy), Eunice (Yoo-Mi) Park ( soon to be seen in Baked! The Musical at the Chicago Music Theater Festival) and Ken Singleton (now in Newsies at Paramount).
The New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 production team includes: Brianna Borger, director; Chuck Larkin, music director; Sean Michael Mohler, stage manager and at The Arts Club of Chicago: Warren "Levon" Jackson, sound board.
Angela Ingersoll headlines concert stages nationwide with her Emmy Award-nominated performance "Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland," as seen on PBS. Her concert work earns continual accolades, with critics dubbing her "the heiress apparent to the Garland legacy" (Splash Magazine). Ingersoll is also known for her stunning portrayal of Judy Garland in the play End of the Rainbow (Chicago-Porchlight Music Theatre, Jeff Award for Best Actress in a Play; Los Angeles-La Mirada Theatre and Laguna Playhouse; St Louis-Max & Louie Productions). Ingersoll is the recipient of an Emmy Award nomination; a Jeff Award; three Jeff Award nominations; a Broadway World Award; Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre, "Top Performances of the Year" honors from Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times; a St Louis Theater Circle Award nomination; four Ostrander Awards and two Ostrander Award nominations. Attracting the attention of Garland's family, Ingersoll partnered with Garland's son onstage for Joey Luft and Angela Ingersoll Celebrate Judy Garland.
Other theatre credits include How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Hedy LaRue, Jeff Award nomination) at Marriott Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing (Beatrice) at Notre Dame Shakespeare; Shakespeare's Greatest Hits (Titania/Katharine), The Merry Wives of Windsor (Mistress Quickly), Macbeth (Witch), Richard III (Lady Anne), The Comedy of Errors (Luciana) all at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; The Great Gatsby (Myrtle) at Indiana Repertory Theatre; The Game's Afoot (Daria) and The 39 Steps (Annabella/Pamela/Margaret) both at Drury Lane Theatre; The Mistress Cycle (Anais Nin, Jeff Award nomination) at Apple Tree/ Auditorium Theatre; Carousel (Julie) at Madison Rep; South Pacific (Nellie) at Light Opera Works; The Secret Garden (Martha, Jeff Award nomination) at Porchlight Music Theatre; Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Belle, Ostrander Award), Jekyll and Hyde (Lucy, Ostrander Award), Macbeth (Lady Macbeth, Ostrander Award), Bat Boy: The Musical (Shelley, Ostrander Award), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza, Ostrander Award nomination), Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit, Ostrander Award nomination), Nine (Carla), Of Mice and Men (Curly's Wife), The Philadelphia Story (Tracy Lord), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy) at the Playhouse on the Square; and work with Steppenwolf, The Second City (Chicago/Hollywood) and Goodman Theatre. Other television credits include "Chicago PD" (NBC).
Brianna Borger is making her directorial debut with Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway 1956, where she previously earned a Jeff Nomination for her performance as "Anna" in The King & I and appeared as the "Baker's Wife" in Into the Woods. Chicagoland credits include Parade, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Twelfth Night (Writers Theatre); Southern Gothic (original cast, world premiere, Windy City Playhouse); The Christmas Schooner, The Bardy Bunch (Mercury Theatre); Billy Elliot, Bye Bye Birdie (Drury Lane) and The Three Musketeers (world premiere, Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Borger's regional credits are The Full Monty (Peninsula Players); Always... Patsy Cline (The Armory); Beauty & the Beast (Northern Stage); Assassins, Love's Labours Lost (Alaska Shakespeare Festival). She has toured with The King & I (Broadway Asia). She also teaches musical theatre voice and audition technique for students and professionals.
Chuck Larkin is returning to Porchlight Music Theatre after Far From Heaven. Other Chicago theatre credits include Northlight Theatre. Larkin served as associate conductor for Jersey Boys (Chicago and National Tour) and as musical director for three seasons of American Folklore Theatre in Door County, Wisconsin. Composing credits include the award-winning River's End with playwright/lyricist Cheryl Coons (Marin Theatre Company, NAMT, NYMF, and ASCAP's Harold Arlen Award), and as featured songwriter with Michael Feinstein's "Now & Then" at Carnegie Hall.
Single tickets or series subscription are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.