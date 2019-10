Porchlight Announces Angela Ingersoll As Host And The Cast For New Faces Sing Broadway 1956

Single tickets to New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 are $37 at SPACE. Single tickets at The Arts Club include a pre-performance cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m. and are $60 each. Single tickets or series subscriptions are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Music Theatre 's New Faces Sing Broadway series takes audiences on a musical journey from start to finish of a Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of the era in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs and more, a celebrity host introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs and stories of a past season on the Great White Way. New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 includes hits and some hidden gems from the 1956 Broadway shows including songs from My Fair Lady, The Most Happy Fella, Bells Are Ringing and others!

The New Faces Sing Broadway 1956 production team includes: Brianna Borger , director; Chuck Larkin , music director; Sean Michael Mohler, stage manager and at The Arts Club of Chicago: Warren "Levon" Jackson, sound board.