PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: House Par-Tay

PlayMakers Laboratory has announce the March 2021 line-up for its popular online revue That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay, celebrating Women's History Month, St. Patrick's Day and Easter, plus a special Poetry Slam edition.

The creative series of stories written by elementary school students, adapted and performed by PML's professional actors streams Mondays at 8 pm CST from March 1 - 29, 2021 via Patreon. Tickets ($2 - $4 subscriptions) are currently available at playmakerslab.org.

Now in its 20th year, That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay Performance Schedule:

Monday, March 1 at 8 pm CST

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay: Women's History Month Pt. 1

Directed by Cedar Larson

Monday, March 8 at 8 pm CST

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay: Poetry Slam!

Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd

Monday, March 15 at 8 pm CST

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay: Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd

Monday, March 22 at 8 pm CST

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay: Women's History Month Pt. 2

Directed by Kaylyn Carter

Monday, March 29 at 8 pm CST

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay: Happy Easter!

Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay includes stories from PML's "Submit Your Story Challenge," which encourages students from across the nation to submit stories from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit playmakerslab.org/education.