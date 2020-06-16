PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S QUEER, GRANDMA - Three Live Streaming Performances!

PlayMakers Laboratory celebrates Pride Month virtually with a FREE presentation of That's Queer, Grandma, a hilarious romp through student-written stories that at the heart are centered on inclusivity, equality and what it means to be authentic. Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd and production managed by Cedar Larson, the virtual production will stream live on Mondays at 8 pm CDT via Eventbrite from June 22 - July 6, 2020. Please RSVP at pmlthatsqueergrandma.eventbrite.com. Donations are welcome. All proceeds support PML's arts education programs.

The cast of That's Queer, Grandma changes each week. Current participants include Kaitlyn Andrews, Bryan Bosque, Elisa Carlson, Nancy Casas, Brandon Cloyd, Gavin Damore, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Cedar Larson, Deanna Myers, Lee Peters, Suki Shore, Mary Tilden and Carly Wicks.

Now in its 19th year, That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You