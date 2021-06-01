Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, MILLENNIALS!

All proceeds from the evening will benefit PML's in person and virtual creative writing residencies throughout Chicago.

Jun. 1, 2021  
PlayMakers Laboratory will present That's Weird, Millennials! Real Stories with a Je Ne Sais Quoi, a whimsical evening of cross-generational stories written by adults and adapted and performed by the PML performance ensemble.

The company fundraiser on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7 pm central will also feature live entertainment, raffles and much more!

That's Weird, Millennials! will stream on Facebook and Zoom. Tickets ($15 - $25) are currently available at playmakerslab.org via Eventbrite.

Members of the general public are invited to submit stories for the show at playmakerslab.org through June 16, 2021. The story with the most donations by the end of the night will receive a special grand prize!

All proceeds from the evening will benefit PML's in person and virtual creative writing residencies throughout Chicago, as well as partner expansion.


