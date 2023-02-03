Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre

This intimate coming-of-age story based on Mahogany L. Browne’s popular young adult novel will play February 14 – March 11, 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.

"Ok, so boom. / We ain't friends anymore." Sky and Lay Li were always in sync. But now their rhythms are changing; Sky likes swimming, and Lay Li is all about beauty. Sky, basketball; Lay Li, boys. Things just make more sense underwater and on the court. A world premiere adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's popular young adult novel, Chlorine Sky is an intimate coming-of-age story told in verse about two girls who are best friends - until they aren't. Sometimes, growing up means growing apart.

Photo credit: Joel Moorman

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
(front) Akili Ni Mali with (back, l to r) Tiffany Renee Johnson, Destini Huston and Samuel B. Jackson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Joey Stone and Akili Ni Mali

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Ericka Ratcliff, Destini Huston and Akili Ni Mali

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Demetra Dee and Samuel B. Jackson with (back) Destini Huston

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Akili Ni Mali and company members

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
(Center) Akili Ni Mali with (left to right) Tiffany Renee Johnson, Samuel B. Jackson, Destini Huston and Demetra Dee

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Alexis Ward

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Destini Huston and Akili Ni Mali

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Ericka Ratcliff, Destini Huston and Akili Ni Mali

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Demetra Dee and company members

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Samuel B. Jackson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Ericka Ratcliff, Akili Ni Mali

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Akili Ni Mali

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
JuJu Laurie, Michelle Medvin, Ericka Ratcliff and Joey Stone




