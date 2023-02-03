Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.

"Ok, so boom. / We ain't friends anymore." Sky and Lay Li were always in sync. But now their rhythms are changing; Sky likes swimming, and Lay Li is all about beauty. Sky, basketball; Lay Li, boys. Things just make more sense underwater and on the court. A world premiere adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's popular young adult novel, Chlorine Sky is an intimate coming-of-age story told in verse about two girls who are best friends - until they aren't. Sometimes, growing up means growing apart.