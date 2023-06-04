Photos: Go Inside Opening Night Of Music Theater Works PIPPIN

The production runs through June 25.

By:
Music Theater Works second production in its 2023 season, Pippin in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, is now playing through June 25. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Roger O. Hirson and Bob Fosse, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, assistant directed by Patrick Tierney, co-choreographed by Mollyanne Nunn and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli and music directed by Justin Akira Kono.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The unforgettable score of Pippin has shown multiple generations how to forge their own path in the world. Imaginatively presented through multiple revivals of a young person’s journey to self, join Music Theater Works’ staging that takes a 90s nostalgic spin with this classic musical. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival with some of the most infectiously memorable music from Broadway by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz.

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 42-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics. 

The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours and 20 minutes. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee, June 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at Click Here or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

The cast of PIPPIN

Kathleen Puls Andrade, Andrew Freeland, Connor Ripperger, Thomas M. Shea, and Savannah Sinclair

Kaitlyn Pasquinelli, Sonia Goldberg, and MollyAnne Nunn

Justin Akira Kono and Patrick Tierney




Photos: First Look At Music Theater Works PIPPIN, Now Playing Through June 25
