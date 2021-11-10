Photos: First Look at Tracy Letts' BUG at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will welcome audiences back for in-person performances for the first time in 20 months with its acclaimed and extraordinary revival of Bug by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts, in the Downstairs Theater November 11 - December 12, 2021 (opening November 14). Directed by Tony award winner David Cromer with ensemble members Randall Arney, Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood alongside Jennifer Engstrom and Steve Key reprising their roles, the production was shut down before the end of its run in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and the show's return to stage is Steppenwolf's bold refusal to let the disaster of COVID-19 rewrite its story.

Check out production photos below!

In a seedy Oklahoma motel room, a lonely waitress begins an unexpected love affair with a young drifter. And then they see the first bugs...Tracy Letts's mind-bending cult classic is a luridly funny tale of love, paranoia and government conspiracy.

Namir Smallwood returns to the Steppenwolf stage fresh off his widely acclaimed performance in Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, which was the first play to reopen Broadway this past summer. Carrie Coon returns to the stage having most recently filmed HBO's Julian Fellowes Series, The Gilded Age. She can also be seen on screen in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiering this month.

Single tickets for Bug ($20 - $110) are available at steppenwolf.org or 312-335-1650. Discounts available, including new Artists & Essential Workers discount, expanded 20-for-$20 program, Pay-Your-Age performances, $5 teen tickets through the Teen Arts Pass, and more. Classic and Flex Memberships to the 21/22 Comeback Season are currently available and offer first access to seats and easy exchanges, learn more steppenwolf.org/memberships.

Steppenwolf joins the coalition of Chicagoland performing arts venues in requiring all patrons to be masked and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test upon entry. For details, visit steppenwolf.org/welcomeback. Additionally, Steppenwolf will offer four reduced capacity performances for Bug, seating every other row and one seat on either side of each party: Sunday evening November 21, Wednesday evening November 24 and Wednesday matinees December 1 and 8. For more info, visit steppenwolf.org.

The Bug creative team includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design); Sarah Laux (Costume Design); Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design); Josh Schmidt (Sound Design); Matt Hawkins (Fight Choreographer); Tonia Sina (Intimacy Choreographer); Sydney Charles (Dramaturg); Gigi Buffington (Company Voice, Text & Dialect Coach); Tom Pearl (Director of Production); JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director); Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit bit.ly/BUGSTC.