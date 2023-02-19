Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Company's MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE

The production runs through March 4, 2023.

Feb. 19, 2023  

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) is continuing their fourth season with the world premiere of the musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, written and composed by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Miranda: A War-Torn Fable runs February 17 - March 4, 2023 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

Check out photos from the production below!

In an upside-down version of the world, a great war has left everything destroyed and disjointed. Now, in its aftermath, civilians and soldiers live amongst the ruins of a perpetually night-soaked land that was once full of light and color. Some live in the skeletons of homes left behind, while others travel in search of family or whatever wind will take them far.

At the forefront of this desolate place, a girl named Amelia unpacks her mother's suitcase and discovers a photograph of a young woman holding her as a baby. She learns it is her sister Miranda who ran away 10 years ago, and Amelia's parents are doubtful she's survived the war. Thirsty for answers, Amelia sets out on a high-flown journey to reunite with the sister she's never known.

An original musical written and composed by Dominick Vincent Alesia, Miranda: A War-Torn Fable follows a new, action-packed adventure unfurled in the spirit of journeys to Oz and Wonderland. Traversing terrains both frightening and fantastic with a kaleidoscope of colorful characters and a backdrop of music that pays homage to familiar favorites, this story promises to tether audiences to the force of song, family, and the heroine's journey. Make the moon a map and join us.

The cast of Miranda: A War-Torn Fable includes ITC ensemble members Ethan P. Gasbarro as First Soldier, Anna Roemer as Felix, and Becky Valek as Tommy-Gun Talia/Luna, with Carter Rose Sherman as Amelia, Kayla Higbee as Miranda, Victoria Olivier as Mother/Postwoman/Prophetess/Mrs. Severhead, Gabe Reitemeier as Father/Postman/Mr. Severhead, Whitney Ann Bates as Ludella, Chih-Jou Cheng as Tiger/Stella, Eric Desnoyers as General Brandt/Gatekeeper/Masquerader, and Sam Martin as Second Soldier.

Following Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, The Impostors Theatre Company's fourth season will conclude with Footholds Vol. 4, an anthology play written by the community. Submissions for Footholds Vol. 4 are now open until Saturday, February 4, 11:59 P.M.

Photo Credit: Kyle Smart | The Impostors Theatre Company

