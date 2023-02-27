Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre

Heisenberg runs February 23 – March 26, 2023 on Raven Theatre’s Schwartz Stage.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Griffin Theatre Company is continu its 33rd season with the Chicago premiere drama HEISENBERG: The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens, directed by Nate Cohen, playing February 23 - March 26, 2023 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 25 at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

The production features Scott Anderson and Laura Coover.

A man sits on a bench in a train station in London. A woman from New Jersey impulsively plants a kiss on his neck. What starts as a chance encounter between two strangers turns into a fascinating and life-changing game. The Griffin Theatre returns to the work of Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens with this fascinating Chicago premiere. HEISENBERG lays bare the beauty in the natural unpredictability of human connection.

The Griffin Theatre previously produced the American premieres of Simon Stephens' On the Shore of the Wide World, Port and the multiple Jeff Award winning Punk Rock. HEISENBERG may be Simon Stephens most intimate play as it reveals in dramatic and comic fashion how opposites attract.

The production team includes Garrett Bell (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), L.J. Luthringer (Sound Designer), Paloma Locsin (Properties Designer), Gaby Labotka (Intimacy Director), Adam Goldstein (Dialect Coach), Riley Glick (Assistant Director), Matthew Chase (Production Manager), Alex Rhyan (Technical Director), Amelia Osborn and Sophia Holt-Wilson (Master Electricians) and Jake Snell (Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Laura Coover and Scott Anderson

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Laura Coover and Scott Anderson

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Laura Coover and Scott Anderson

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Scott Anderson and Laura Coover

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Laura Coover and Scott Anderson

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Laura Coover and Scott Anderson

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Scott Anderson and Laura Coover

Photos: First Look at HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE at Griffin Theatre
Laura Coover and Scott Anderson




Raue Center to Present The 26th Annual BOB BLAZIER RUN FOR THE ARTS Photo
Raue Center to Present The 26th Annual BOB BLAZIER RUN FOR THE ARTS
Get ready to run! Raue Center For The Arts will present the 26th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts, PAJAMA RUN! Roll out of bed and run to support the arts in your community at 8 a.m. on May 7, 2023.
50th Annual Bach Week Festival Announces 2023 Dates Photo
50th Annual Bach Week Festival Announces 2023 Dates
The Chicago area's 50th annual Bach Week Festival will present five distinctly different Baroque concert programs in Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, April 28 to May 14, 2023.
Review: YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre Photo
Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre
What did our critic think of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?
Gina Yashere to Present THE WOMAN KING OF COMEDY Tour Photo
Gina Yashere to Present THE WOMAN KING OF COMEDY Tour
Gina Yashere the British-Nigerian comedian, author and stand-up will get back on the road with her fierce and funny comedic style in a multi-city solo tour, The Woman King of Comedy. 

More Hot Stories For You


Raue Center to Present The 26th Annual BOB BLAZIER RUN FOR THE ARTSRaue Center to Present The 26th Annual BOB BLAZIER RUN FOR THE ARTS
February 26, 2023

Get ready to run! Raue Center For The Arts will present the 26th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts, PAJAMA RUN! Roll out of bed and run to support the arts in your community at 8 a.m. on May 7, 2023.
Raue Center School For The Arts To Host ANNIE Actors And A Grammy Winner For Two New Masterclasses!Raue Center School For The Arts To Host ANNIE Actors And A Grammy Winner For Two New Masterclasses!
February 24, 2023

Raue Center School For The Arts continues its new Masterclass Series with two new selections to cap Raue Center's 2022-23 Season. 
Pitbull to Perform at Hard Rock Live in AprilPitbull to Perform at Hard Rock Live in April
February 24, 2023

Pitbull is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, April 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Multi Platinum Recording Artist Billy Currington Is Coming To Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in MayMulti Platinum Recording Artist Billy Currington Is Coming To Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in May
February 24, 2023

Country star Billy Currington is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, May 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Adam Burke, Jeannie Doogan & More to Perform at SHAMROCK SHENANIGANS at The Den TheatreAdam Burke, Jeannie Doogan & More to Perform at SHAMROCK SHENANIGANS at The Den Theatre
February 24, 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Chicago’s best Irish stand-up comedians at The Den Theatre’s “Shamrock Shenanigans,” playing three performances March 17 & 18, 2023.
share