Photos: First Look at DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA at Goodman Theatre
The four-person ensemble cast includes Carmen Berkeley, Ariana Burks, Andrea Ferro and Jacqueline Guillén.
The Goodman is beginning its 2026/2027 Season Owen Theatre line-up with secrets, sisterhood and solving crime-Dead Girl's Quinceañera by Phanésia Pharel, directed by Melia Bensussen, is now on stage. The four-person ensemble cast includes Carmen Berkeley, Ariana Burks, Andrea Ferro and Jacqueline Guillén. Get a first look at photos!
Part of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance's famed Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Dead Girl's Quinceañera appears in the 400-seat flexible Owen Theatre through November 1.
FACT: Maria was last seen at her Quinceañera. FACT: The party ended early due to an unknown emergency. FACT: Maria has not responded to any messages in 19 hours. Now, her three best friends-armed with confidence, questionable clues and zero adult supervision-are on the case, racing against the clock to find out what happened. The pressures of Latine girlhood punctuate the joy ride through the power and pleasure of adolescent friendships in this comic thriller.
Photo credit: Justin Barbin
Andrea Ferro
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