Photos: First Look at BURIED CHILD at AstonRep Theatre Company

AstonRep Theatre Company has launched it 15th and final season with a revival of Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Buried Child directed by Ensemble Member Derek Bertelsen*, playing through November 19, 2022 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129. The press opening is Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 pm.

The production features Ensemble Members Rian Jairell* and Robert Tobin* with Stephanie Baires, Liz Cloud, Roberto Jay, Jim Morley and Jorge Salas. Understudies include Caleb Gibson, Maxwell Peters and Erica Romero.

Set in America's heartland, Sam Shepard's powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play details, with shocking hilarity, the disintegration of the American Dream. When 22-year-old Vince unexpectedly shows up at the family farm with his girlfriend Shelly, no one recognizes him. So begins the unraveling of dark secrets. A surprisingly twisted look at disillusionment and morality, Shepard's masterpiece is the family reunion no one anticipated. Winner of the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The production team includes Jeremiah Barr* (Scenic and Props Designer, Covid Safety Officer), Andrés Mota (Costume Designer), Samantha Barr* (Lighting Designer, Production Manager), Becca Venable (Sound Designer), Robert Tobin* (Fight Choreography), Bethany Hart (Vocal Coach), Anna Vu (Stage Manager) and Miguel Salgado (Asst. Stage Manager).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.