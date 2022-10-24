Photos: First Look at BURIED CHILD at AstonRep Theatre Company
Set in America’s heartland, Sam Shepard’s powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play details, with shocking hilarity, the disintegration of the American Dream.
AstonRep Theatre Company has launched it 15th and final season with a revival of Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Buried Child directed by Ensemble Member Derek Bertelsen*, playing through November 19, 2022 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129. The press opening is Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 pm.
The production features Ensemble Members Rian Jairell* and Robert Tobin* with Stephanie Baires, Liz Cloud, Roberto Jay, Jim Morley and Jorge Salas. Understudies include Caleb Gibson, Maxwell Peters and Erica Romero.
Set in America's heartland, Sam Shepard's powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play details, with shocking hilarity, the disintegration of the American Dream. When 22-year-old Vince unexpectedly shows up at the family farm with his girlfriend Shelly, no one recognizes him. So begins the unraveling of dark secrets. A surprisingly twisted look at disillusionment and morality, Shepard's masterpiece is the family reunion no one anticipated. Winner of the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The production team includes Jeremiah Barr* (Scenic and Props Designer, Covid Safety Officer), Andrés Mota (Costume Designer), Samantha Barr* (Lighting Designer, Production Manager), Becca Venable (Sound Designer), Robert Tobin* (Fight Choreography), Bethany Hart (Vocal Coach), Anna Vu (Stage Manager) and Miguel Salgado (Asst. Stage Manager).
*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.
Photo credit: Paul Goyette
Jorge Salas, Rian Jairell, Liz Cloud and Jim Morley
Rian Jairell, Robert Tobin and Stephanie Baires
Stephanie Baires, Jorge Salas, Rian Jairell, Liz Cloud and Jim Morley
Jorge Salas, Liz Cloud and Rian Jairell
Jim Morley and Stephanie Baires
Jorge Salas, Rian Jairell, Liz Cloud and Jim Morley
Jim Morley and Stephanie Baires
Jim Morley, Roberto Jay and Robert Tobin
Liz Cloud and Jim Morley
Jim Morley, Robert Tobin and Stephanie Baires
Stephanie Baires and Rian Jairell
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's community theatre since 1966 has announced its summer 2023 season with two great classic and modern musicals.
Nuns4Fun Reopens Two Comedies For The Holiday Season
October 22, 2022
Nuns4Fun has announced that two of its most successful comedies are returning for this holiday season, and Chicago comedy actress Kathleen Puls Andrade is back on stage at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.
SWING STATE at Goodman Theatre Adds Two Performances in Final Week
October 22, 2022
On the heels of a standing-room-only opening night and wide critical praise for the world premiere of Rebecca Gilman's Swing State—a “riveting, deeply moving, empathy-generating, extraordinary new play (by) a great poet of the upper Midwest” (Chicago Tribune)—Goodman Theatre adds two performances to the final week of Tony Award-winning director Robert Falls' world-premiere production.
Hyde Park School of Dance's THE NUTCRACKER Combines Hip Hop, Ballet, & Modern Dance
October 21, 2022
Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) brings together fans of ballet, modern, and hip hop with its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.
Eden Casteel to Present KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in November
October 21, 2022
Eden Casteel brings Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me to Chicago on Friday, November 4, 8pm at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret. In thirty seconds of comic, high-note humor, Kahn inspired Casteel to want to be just like her: 'wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelieveable singing voice.' (Well, two out of three ain't bad).