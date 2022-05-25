Photos: First Look at BRIDGING THE GAP ONE STEP AT A TIME, Streaming This June

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier Tap collective, and Chicago Tap Theatre, Chicago's vibrant dance company preserving and celebrating Tap, as Chicago Tap All-Stars, present a performance collaboration to bring unity and connection across the entire Tap community with "Bridging the Gap: One Step at a Time." This stream was filmed Sunday, May 22 during Chicago Tap All-Stars performance at the Harold Washington Cultural Center as part of its National Tap Dance Day events and is available June 4 - 10. Tickets are FREE - $40 at bit.ly/chicagotapallstars.

Representing the breadth of diversity of Chicago tap dance, Chicago Tap All-Stars' present "Bridging the Gap: One Step at a Time." This performance is a celebration of the inclusivity, connection and talent of many of Chicago's all-star performers. The performance features Marty + Jessica Bronson, Chicago Tap Theatre, Tre Dumas, Jay Fagan, Footprints, jorsTAP, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Jimmy Payne Jr., Matt Pospeshil, Nico Rubio, Sammy Dyer School of the Theatre and Patti Vickerman.

"We came together in the spirit of unity, transparency and accountability! We are being the change we want to see," said M.A.D.D. Rhythms Artistic Director Bril Barrett. "Chicago's tap community has been fractured for a long time and it feels so good to be shuffling towards a solution!"

"It is such a distinct pleasure to work with Bril and M.A.D.D. Rhythms to create this incredibly necessary celebration of the Chicago tap dance community and be a part of something that is in the service of sharing our common language, healing our community and hitting the wood!," added Chicago Tap Theatre Artistic Director Mark Yonally.

All streaming purchases will be available for unlimited viewing from June 4 at 4 p.m. CDT through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Photo Credit: Jeni Mania-Hoppenworth