Photos: FOR COLORED GIRLS... Opens at eta Creative Arts

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eta Creative Arts Foundation has opened colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, the groundbreaking choreopoem by Ntozake Shange, in celebration of the work's 50th anniversary. Directed by Donn Carl Harper, this milestone production honors one of the most influential works in American theater while reaffirming eta's enduring commitment to Black artistic excellence. Performances will run through August 30. Check out photos from the show below!

First performed in 1975, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf forever changed the landscape of American theater by creating a new theatrical form-the choreopoem-blending poetry, music, movement, and storytelling into an unforgettable celebration of Black women's lives. Fifty years later, Shange's words continue to resonate with remarkable urgency, offering audiences a profound exploration of identity, healing, resilience, love, and sisterhood.

The cast includes Teena Marie as Lady in Red, Margo Harper as Lady in Blue, Deborah Ross as Lady in Green, L.A. Holts as Yellow in Yellow, Madison Savannah, as Lady in Purple, Tracey Renee as Lady in Orange, Kennedi Coleman and Nina Anderson as Lady in Brown.



Kennedi Coleman

Center - Madison Savannah Back - Margo Harper , Kennedi Coleman , Deborah Ross, Teena Marie, Tracey Renee.

Madison Savannah, Tracey Renee.

Center - Teena Marie Back - Kennedi Coleman, Deborah Ross, Madison Savannah, Tracey Renee.

Ensemble

Deborah Ross, Teena Marie. Photo Credit: Aaron Reese Boseman

Deborah Ross, Teena Marie, Margo Harper

L.A. Holts , Madison Savannah, Deborah Ross , Teena Marie , Margo Harper, Tracey Renee , Kennedi Coleman

Ensemble

Kennedi Coleman

Kennedi Coleman

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